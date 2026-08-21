Details in the police report offer a partial picture of the scene. Zach Hickerson, who spoke with officers first, described Panettiere as his brother's girlfriend and was reportedly the more visibly shaken of the two brothers while paramedics worked on her, Brian's emotions, the officer observed, only surfaced once she was declared dead. Officers later spoke with Brian at greater length, though what was discussed in that conversation was blacked out in the report. The document also references a bag of medication Brian showed to police, though the specific drugs listed were redacted as well.