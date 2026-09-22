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American actor Hayden Panettiere died from toxic dose of fentanyl, other drugs

The death has been ruled an accident

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Hayden Panettiere in 2009
Hayden Panettiere in 2009
AP

Heroes actor Hayden Panettiere's cause of death is officially out. New York Times reported on Tuesday that she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances.

The death has been ruled an accident, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina announced.

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The actress, known for films such as Ice Princess and Remember the Titans, died on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 36 years old.

The actress, who had spoken out about her mental health, was found unresponsive in her home by medics responding to a 911 call. After attempts at resurrection, she was pronounced dead. They said she had a heart attack.

Her on-and 0ff boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were in her house when the responders showed up.

 Kasey Kitchen, a publicist for the family, was quoted by The Associated Press saying that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex."

What was found in her system?

Greenville County Coroner’s office confirmed her death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine, some of which are used to treat anxiety and major depression and other mental health troubles.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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