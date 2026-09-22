The death has been ruled an accident
Heroes actor Hayden Panettiere's cause of death is officially out. New York Times reported on Tuesday that she died from the toxic effects of fentanyl and other substances.
The death has been ruled an accident, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office in South Carolina announced.
The actress, known for films such as Ice Princess and Remember the Titans, died on August 16 in Greenville, South Carolina. She was 36 years old.
The actress, who had spoken out about her mental health, was found unresponsive in her home by medics responding to a 911 call. After attempts at resurrection, she was pronounced dead. They said she had a heart attack.
Her on-and 0ff boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, were in her house when the responders showed up.
Kasey Kitchen, a publicist for the family, was quoted by The Associated Press saying that “the investigation is still ongoing and the case is complex."
Greenville County Coroner’s office confirmed her death was caused by the toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP, Alprazolam, Methocarbamol and Quetiapine, some of which are used to treat anxiety and major depression and other mental health troubles.
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