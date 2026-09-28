From statuesque silver to blazing red, stars push fashion limits at VMAs 2026
The VMAs have always rewarded risk-takers, and the 2026 red carpet did not disappoint. As music's biggest names arrived at Los Angeles's Peacock Theater on Sunday night for the show's first West Coast outing since 2017, feathers flew, sheer fabrics came out in force and colour came in bold doses. Taylor Swift went sculptural, Lisa went all in on red, and Teyana Taylor and Troye Sivan both went big on plumage.
Taylor Swift was quite literally statuesque on the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph gown, its sleek mock neck giving way to a sculptural silver skirt. The look suited a record-making night. Swift became the first-ever recipient of the Artist Director Honors, won best direction for Opalite, and closed the show with video of the year for The Fate of Ophelia.
Teyana Taylor brought gothic glamour to the carpet in Zuhair Murad Fall 2026 Couture: A sheer black, fully embroidered coat-gown with a plunging neckline and feathers at the collar, cuffs and hem. She wore her braids in two high buns with smoky eyes. It has been a big year for the singer-actor, who won a Golden Globe and earned her first Oscar nomination for One Battle After Another. At the VMAs she was both a presenter and a nominee, up for best collaboration for Hard Part with Lucky Daye, the category Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter won. She already has a trophy from 2017, for best choreography in Kanye West's Fade.
Lisa went all in on red. Her sheer, corseted column dress by The Attico sat under a voluminous faux-fur Quine Li coat, which pooled into a sweeping train behind her. She matched it with pointed red pumps, a red accent wrapped around her high ponytail, and her signature bangs. The look split opinion online, but her night on stage was a clear success. The BLACKPINK star won the first award of the evening, best pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, and performed during the show. Dream was up for four awards in total, including best K-pop, which BTS won. The VMAs came shortly after she premiered her documentary Always Lalisa at the Toronto International Film Festival.
PinkPantheress kept things ethereal in a ruffled Nina Ricci gown: burgundy polka-dot chiffon falling in tiers to the floor. She paired it with soft, flushed makeup and a fishtail braid. She was nominated for five awards, all for her Stateside remix with Zara Larsson, including song of the year, best collaboration and best dance. She won best art direction.
Normani brought high-shine drama in Robert Wun couture. Her black mermaid gown had a liquid-metal bodice, sleeves that turned into opera gloves, and an oversized floral appliqué blooming from her left shoulder. Stylist Jyo Bridges skipped the hat shown on the runway and finished the look with chandelier earrings and a sleek, pared-back bun. The former Fifth Harmony singer attended as a guest rather than a nominee, and like many on the carpet she was there for Madonna, telling reporters, "She's the icon."
Troye Sivan turned the classic tux on its head in Erdem. The jacket stayed crisp and tailored, finished with a stiff, upturned collar, while everything below the waist went full theatre: a silk sash at the middle, a burst of white ostrich plumes and a trailing sweep of satin and tulle. Stylist Marc Forne added Spinelli Kilcollin jewels. On stage, the Australian pop star joined Charli xcx to present best dance, and winner Madonna pulled both of them to her side for her speech. Next up for Sivan is his new album, She's the Best, out in October.
Miles Caton swapped his usual awards-season tuxedo for something more laid-back: a KidSuper leather jacket with a white dove across it, worn with classic Dr. Martens boots. The dove turned the easy look into a quiet statement of peace, and Just Jared still named it one of the night's 10 best. The 21-year-old broke out as Sammie in Ryan Coogler's Oscar-winning Sinners, a role that won him the Critics' Choice award for best young performer.
RAYE shimmered on the carpet in a silver cowl-neck gown by Georges Hobeika, styled by Eniola Dare. The fluid, liquid-metal drape set up a big night for the British singer-songwriter. She made her VMAs performance debut, going barefoot on stage as she usually does, and joined SOMBR and Teddy Swims for a tribute to George Michael. Her hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! was nominated for song of the year, which BTS won, and Click Clack Symphony, her collaboration with Hans Zimmer, was up for best visual effects.