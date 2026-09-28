Lisa went all in on red. Her sheer, corseted column dress by The Attico sat under a voluminous faux-fur Quine Li coat, which pooled into a sweeping train behind her. She matched it with pointed red pumps, a red accent wrapped around her high ponytail, and her signature bangs. The look split opinion online, but her night on stage was a clear success. The BLACKPINK star won the first award of the evening, best pop for Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, and performed during the show. Dream was up for four awards in total, including best K-pop, which BTS won. The VMAs came shortly after she premiered her documentary Always Lalisa at the Toronto International Film Festival.