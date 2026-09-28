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MTV VMAs 2026 full winners list: BTS win big, Madonna rules the night with multiple trophies

Madonna leads trophy haul while BTS’ Swim takes song and K-pop honours

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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This image released by Netflix shows BTS members, from left, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM in a scene from the documentary "BTS: The Return." (Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows BTS members, from left, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM in a scene from the documentary "BTS: The Return." (Netflix via AP)

BTS added two more awards to their shelf on Sunday night (September 27), as the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards unfolded at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The group won song of the year for Swim, beating a field that included Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas, HUNTR/X's Golden, RAYE's WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and Madonna and Sabrina Carpenter's Bring Your Love. The track also won best K-pop, where BTS edged out BLACKPINK, CORTIS, KATSEYE, LE SSERAFIM (featuring BTS's own j-hope) and LISA.

A strong night for K-pop

LISA had her own win. The BLACKPINK star took the first award of the evening, best pop, for "Dream" featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi. BIGHIT MUSIC's CORTIS, nominated for best new artist, lost to Sienna Spiro, whom fans picked through voting during the show.

Madonna and Taylor Swift dominate

Madonna was the night's biggest winner. She arrived as the most-nominated artist with 13 nods and left with seven trophies. Three of them were handed out on stage: artist of the year, best dance for her Confessions II short film, and best collaboration for "Bring Your Love" with Carpenter.

Taylor Swift, who came in with 11 nominations and holds the record of 30 trophies, was the first recipient of the new Artist Director Honors. She then premiered the self-directed video for her new song "Patient Zero". She won best direction for "Opalite" and closed the night with video of the year for "The Fate of Ophelia".

Other leading nominees included Carpenter (nine), Ariana Grande (eight), Bruno Mars (six), and PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson (five each).

Performances and honours

Snoop Dogg hosted the ceremony, which aired live on CBS. Madonna opened the show, and Kacey Musgraves performed a tribute to Dolly Parton. RAYE, SOMBR and Teddy Swims honoured George Michael, and Nirvana received the Video Vanguard Award. LISA, RAYE, Spiro, Shaboozey (with and without Gunna), and GENER8ION with Yung Lean also performed.

2026 MTV VMAs: Full list of winners

  • Video of the year: Taylor Swift – "The Fate of Ophelia"

  • Artist of the year: Madonna

  • Song of the year: BTS – "Swim"

  • Best new artist: Sienna Spiro

  • Best collaboration: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – "Bring Your Love"

  • Best pop: LISA – "Dream" feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi

  • Best hip-hop: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – "Safe"

  • Best R&B: Bruno Mars – "I Just Might"

  • Best alternative: Olivia Rodrigo – "the cure"

  • Best dance: Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

  • Best Latin: Bad Bunny – "NUEVAYoL"

  • Best K-pop: BTS – "Swim"

  • Best country: Ella Langley – "Choosin' Texas"

  • Best direction: Taylor Swift – "Opalite"

  • Best art direction: PinkPantheress – "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Best cinematography: Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

  • Best editing: Sabrina Carpenter – "House Tour"

  • Best choreography: Madonna – "Confessions II – The Film"

  • Best visual effects: Ariana Grande – "hate that i made you love me"

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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