BTS V’s sign language moment, CORTIS wins big and K-dramas battle for ratings: This week in K-entertainment

Some weeks in K-entertainment are loud. This one was loud and moving. In Busan, the 2026 The Fact Music Awards handed its four Daesang to ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE and CORTIS, with CORTIS walking away with three trophies. In Arlington, BTS's V read a fan's I'M DEAF but I can FEEL the MUSIC placard and answered by signing the lyrics to Please.