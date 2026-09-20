BTS V’s sign language moment, CORTIS wins big and K-dramas battle for ratings: This week in K-entertainment

Jennie’s ‘Dracula’ charts history while awards, concerts and dramas light up K-ent
Some weeks in K-entertainment are loud. This one was loud and moving. In Busan, the 2026 The Fact Music Awards handed its four Daesang to ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE and CORTIS, with CORTIS walking away with three trophies. In Arlington, BTS's V read a fan's I'M DEAF but I can FEEL the MUSIC placard and answered by signing the lyrics to Please.
Jennie's Dracula made Hot 100 history. And on the small screen, Flex x Cop 2 signed off with a ratings record. Here's everything you missed.
The Fact Music Awards 2026: ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE and CORTIS take home Daesangs
The 2026 The Fact Music Awards were held in Busan on September 19, with four Daesangs (grand prizes) going to ATEEZ, NMIXX, RIIZE and CORTIS.
ATEEZ won Icon of the Year, NMIXX took Sound of the Year, RIIZE claimed Muse of the Year, and CORTIS earned Record of the Year. CORTIS also picked up Next Leader, which it shared with ALPHA DRIVE ONE, giving the group three trophies on the night.
The Artist of the Year honours went to ATEEZ, TREASURE, NMIXX, RIIZE, ILLIT, RESCENE, KiiiKiii, ALLDAY PROJECT, CORTIS, ALPHA DRIVE ONE and Yena.
TREASURE won World Best Performer, while EVAN took World Best Wave. tripleS and CLOSE YOUR EYES shared Global Hot Trend, while xikers and IDID won Hottest.
Lim Young Woong collected both the TMA Popularity Award and Special Jury Award.
BTS took the Best Music honours for spring and summer, PLAVE won for autumn and Lee Chan Won for winter. Fan-voted awards went to BTS as a group and Lee Chan Won as a solo artist, while BTS' Jin and NMIXX's Sullyoon received the MYSTAR Awards.
During BTS' WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' stop in Arlington, Texas, V spotted a fan holding a sign that read, “I'M DEAF but I can FEEL the MUSIC” in both Korean and English.
V responded by performing the lyrics of “Please”, from the group's album, in sign language. He used large, expressive gestures, creating a moment that hearing-impaired fans in the audience could also experience.
The fan later shared the moment online, writing that loving V was “the best decision ever”.
It was not V's first time using sign language for fans. He signed congratulations during 2020's Dear Class of 2020, used the sign for “butter” in May 2021 and has incorporated signing into interviews. During the Arlington concert, he also used gestures to communicate lyrics from “Into the Sun”.
The moment comes after V revealed during a Weverse live in August 2026 that the hearing in his left ear has been at about 30 percent of his right ear's level for around two and a half years. He said this has involved regular hospital visits and medication.
SBS' 'Flex x Cop 2' ended its run on September 19 with its highest ratings of the season.
The finale recorded an 11.8 percent nationwide average, according to Nielsen Korea, topping its time slot and surpassing the 11.0 percent record set by the first season.
Meanwhile, tvN's 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas' opened the second half of its run with a 6.8 percent rating, its highest Saturday figure so far. The drama also topped its time slot, despite Saturdays typically recording lower ratings than Sundays.
JTBC's new drama 'Fly High Butterfly' premiered to 1.9 percent, while KBS 2TV's 'A Love Other Than Yours' slipped to 2.5 percent for its third episode.
KBS 2TV's 'Love on the Menu' remained the most-watched programme of any kind on Sunday, recording 13.8 percent.
Jennie's “Dracula” has become the longest-charting song by a K-pop artist in the Billboard Hot 100's top 10, according to a September 15 report by The Korea Herald.
The milestone adds another chart achievement to Jennie's solo career, although the available report does not provide the exact number of weeks or identify the previous record-holder.