Matter of Fact: May 6, 2026

Correction
Gulf News wrongly published the following:
The article published on Page 5 of the May 5 edition with the headline Dh1 billion boost for Dubai's creative sector should have read: Dubai's creative sectors resilience portfolio gives creatives space, grants and visibility.
We apologise for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused. GulfNews is commit being fair.
If there is an error in the newspaper, we will correct it promptly an fully.
If you come across any factual errors, mistakes or inaccuracies, please let us know at readers@gulfnews.com.