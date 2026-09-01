ADIHEX 2026: Rare newspaper page reveals Abu Dhabi’s falconry history 50 years ago

A rare 1976 Al Ittihad page is among historic material displayed by NAL at ADIHEX
A 50-year-old newspaper page documenting an international falconry conference in Abu Dhabi is giving visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) a glimpse into the UAE’s long history with the traditional sport.
The historical page from Al Ittihad newspaper, dating back to 1976, is among a collection of photographs, documents and publications being displayed by the National Archives and Library (NAL) at the exhibition.
The material documents the history of falconry and hunting expeditions in the UAE and highlights the role of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in preserving these traditions as part of Emirati heritage.
The newspaper page records activities from a falconry conference hosted in Abu Dhabi that brought together Arab and international falconers and enthusiasts.
Among the events covered was a “falcon race between Arab and foreign falconers”, alongside photographs and reports documenting other activities held during the conference.
The coverage shows how Abu Dhabi was already bringing together falconers from different countries around half a century ago, providing opportunities to exchange knowledge and experience.
The newspaper page also documents Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak receiving female participants attending the conference, highlighting the presence of Emirati women at major events held in the UAE during that period.
Other historical photographs on display show Sheikh Zayed observing a falcon and taking part in hunting expeditions.
Sheikh Zayed regarded falconry and hunting as an important part of Emirati heritage and traditions closely connected to the lives and customs of the UAE’s people.
The pavilion also features publications documenting this history, including The Emiratis: All Our Yesterdays and Abu Dhabi: Dar Al Hilal Observations, alongside other books focusing on falconry and hunting expeditions.
NAL said displaying the material at ADIHEX forms part of its efforts to preserve the UAE’s national memory and make historical sources available to younger and future generations.
Through photographs, newspaper reports and documents, visitors can see how falconry developed as an important part of the country’s cultural heritage and how efforts to preserve the tradition have continued across generations.