Sheikh Zayed Houbara Programme showcases 49 years of conservation at ADIHEX 2026

More than 1.1 million houbara have been bred under the UAE conservation programme
Abu Dhabi: The International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC) and Ekthar will showcase the achievements and future direction of the Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme at the 23rd Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX).
ADIHEX 2026 runs from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
Under the theme 'The Legacy Lives On', the pavilion will trace the programme from the conservation vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through nearly five decades of scientific and conservation achievements to the technologies and partnerships shaping its future.
IFHC leads conservation priorities, international advocacy, education and engagement with falconer communities, while Ekthar provides scientific, technical and operational capabilities. Reneco, founded 40 years ago and now an operating entity of Ekthar, leads conservation breeding, field research and habitat monitoring.
The Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme was launched in 1977 in response to declining wild houbara populations. Its work led to the first successful breeding of an Asian houbara chick at Al Ain Zoo in 1982.
The programme has since produced more than 1.1 million houbara and released more than 668,000 birds to support wild populations. More than 6,000 birds have been tracked to gather data on migration, survival, behaviour and adaptation after release.
In 2025, annual production reached a record 107,807 houbara.
Research, ecological monitoring and genetic management have helped improve breeding and release methods and identify suitable habitats. As houbara are migratory, conservation efforts cover breeding grounds, migration corridors and wintering habitats across Asia and North Africa.
Mohamed AlMotawa AlDhaheri, Acting Director General of IFHC, said ADIHEX provided a platform to highlight a conservation programme that now extends across 22 countries.
“This year’s pavilion tells that story as one continuous journey, from Sheikh Zayed’s founding vision to the capabilities shaping its next chapter,” he said.
“Together, IFHC and Ekthar are building on a proven legacy to advance a resilient future for the houbara and the ecosystems it shares.”
A three-dimensional breeding-centre model will give visitors an inside look at conservation breeding and monitoring, while live houbara and, for the first time, stone-curlew will be displayed.
The pavilion will also showcase AI eye-recognition technology capable of identifying individual houbara through retinal scanning. Developed with Khalifa University, the technology is designed to support conservation research and monitoring.
Workshops, including activities involving the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, will introduce conservation science to younger visitors. Students, academic institutions and falconer communities will also participate in activities linking conservation with responsible practices and cultural heritage.
Exclusive Hubara Design pieces inspired by the houbara and UAE natural heritage will also be presented, with further details to be announced during ADIHEX.
The programme's future priorities include improving the effectiveness of releases, increasing survival and natural reproduction rates, protecting breeding and wintering habitats and migration corridors, and expanding international partnerships and knowledge exchange.
The Sheikh Zayed Houbara Conservation Programme pavilion will be at Stand A-020 in the Atrium Area throughout ADIHEX 2026, from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.