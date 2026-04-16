Liwa project supports houbara breeding and desert wildlife conservation

Officials said the farm produced around 240 houbara birds in one year
In the heart of the Liwa desert, an Emirati-led project is helping protect wildlife and preserve heritage, with a focus on breeding the houbara bustard, a key symbol of the UAE’s desert environment.
The project, led by Ahmed Hayay Al Mansoori, began as a personal initiative and has grown into a structured programme using modern methods in breeding and conservation.
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Officials said the farm produced around 240 houbara birds in one year, with plans to increase production to 5,000 birds over the next five years.
The houbara bustard is closely linked to falconry, an important part of Emirati heritage. The project supports efforts to protect the species while promoting sustainable hunting practices.
It also contributes to reintroducing birds into their natural habitat, helping maintain ecological balance.
Last week, Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, visited the farm to review its progress.
He was briefed on the breeding programme and future plans, which aim to support biodiversity and strengthen environmental protection efforts.
Sheikh Hamdan praised the initiative, noting that such projects reflect growing awareness among UAE citizens about the importance of protecting natural resources.
“These initiatives show the role of the community in supporting environmental sustainability and preserving heritage,” he said.
He added that the UAE leadership continues to support projects that protect wildlife and promote sustainable development.
Alongside the houbara project, the farm has also launched a programme to breed wild rabbits using controlled environments.
The initiative aims to produce around 500 rabbits each year to support nature reserves and improve biodiversity.
Officials said this step helps strengthen desert ecosystems and provides additional support for conservation programmes.
The project is seen as a model for combining traditional practices with modern science, turning falconry into a more sustainable activity.
By using advanced techniques, the farm supports both conservation goals and cultural heritage.
Ahmed Al Mansoori said the visit by Sheikh Hamdan is a strong motivation to continue developing the project.
He added that the goal is to expand its programmes in a way that supports sustainable hunting and contributes to protecting wildlife in the UAE.
Officials said such initiatives highlight the role of individuals in supporting national sustainability goals, while helping build a more balanced and environmentally friendly future.