UAE–Japan falconry programme returns for third edition in Al Ain

Cultural exchange aims to build heritage bridges through falcons
Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the UAE–Japan Falconry Programme, organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, will begin tomorrow under an agreement with the Japanese INPEX–JODCO Foundation. The programme aims to strengthen friendship initiatives, student exchange schemes and cultural cooperation between falconers in the United Arab Emirates and Japan.
This year’s edition will be held in Al Ain under the theme “Building Heritage Bridges through Falcons” and will run until January 8. It reaffirms falconry’s role as an effective tool for intercultural communication.
Majed Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said the continued support of the UAE’s wise leadership reflects a strong belief in falconry as a shared cultural and human heritage. He noted its role in strengthening civilisational ties and promoting values of mutual respect and sustainability.
He added that falconry represents a universal language that transcends borders, rooted in respect for nature and the transfer of knowledge across generations. Through the programme, the Club continues to build meaningful cultural partnerships with Japan to safeguard this heritage.
Al Mansouri explained that the 2026 edition combines theoretical and practical elements into a comprehensive learning experience, allowing participants to gain first-hand insight into Emirati falconry and its cultural and environmental dimensions.
He stressed the Club’s commitment to preparing a new generation of responsible falconers who can preserve the tradition in line with the highest sustainability standards.
The third edition builds on the success of the previous two editions, the first held in Al Ain in January 2024 and the second in Ichihara City, Japan, in February 2025.
The 2026 activities will take place in the Remah area of Al Ain, in a desert camp near Telal Al Ain Resort. Participants include Emirati and Japanese falconers, students from the Mohammed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Foresight School, Japanese falconry students, students of Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, as well as experts and specialists in falconry and raptor conservation.
The programme features a full schedule of theoretical and practical activities, including introductions to falcon species used in traditional Arab falconry, hands-on training with the tilwah (lure), and maqnas (hunting) trips conducted according to ethical and sustainable falconry principles.
These trips include hunting houbara bustards and desert rabbits using falcons and Arabian Saluki dogs, along with tracking exercises and desert fieldcraft skills.
Workshops will also cover traditional handicrafts linked to falconry and the design of its tools. Cultural sessions in the majlis will focus on Emirati customs (Al Sanaa), Arabic coffee, maqnas storytelling and traditional cooking.
The programme places strong emphasis on health and environmental care through training in basic veterinary practices, health check-ups for falcons and educational visits to falcon clinics.
These activities aim to reinforce falconry ethics, promote environmental sustainability and instil respect for wildlife among younger generations.
The second edition of the UAE–Japan Falconry Programme was held in Ichihara City, Japan, in February 2025 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
It offered a platform to explore the deep-rooted heritage of falconry and exchange knowledge on the traditional cultures of both countries.
The programme is organised under the cooperation framework between the Emirates Falconers’ Club and the INPEX–JODCO Foundation, aimed at strengthening friendship, cultural exchange and sustainability in falconry.
The Emirates Falconers’ Club reached a major milestone when UNESCO inscribed falconry as a living human heritage on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The achievement followed joint efforts by 11 Arab and foreign countries, led by the UAE, making it the largest UNESCO heritage file to date and granting falconry the highest level of international recognition.
