ADIHEX 2025 puts UAE’s falconry legacy on the global stage

More than a sport, it embodies resilience, skill and deep respect for nature
Abu Dhabi: At the heart of the UAE’s cultural identity lies falconry – an ancient tradition that continues to thrive in the modern age. More than a sport, it embodies resilience, skill and deep respect for nature.
This year’s International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, has placed falconry firmly in the spotlight, with the event witnessing record participation from falcon farms worldwide.
One of the standout features of ADIHEX 2025 is the fourfold increase in falcon farms taking part compared to the previous edition.
Leading names from the UAE, including KH Falcons, Alsarami Falcon and AD Falcons, are showcasing some of their finest birds alongside international counterparts, underlining the growing global recognition of the UAE as a hub for falconry.
For Emirati falconers, the exhibition is not just about trade, but about preserving heritage.
Hadi Al Mansouri, owner of KH Falcons, explained: “Falconry is not just a tradition in the UAE; it is a symbol of our national identity. Falcon farms safeguard this legacy by raising standards, supporting local breeders, and ensuring excellence.”
Al Mansouri highlighted that ADIHEX provides a rare platform to present elite falcons to an international audience while fostering innovation and knowledge exchange.
At KH Falcons, the focus is on sourcing rare birds globally and developing breeding programmes that produce falcons embodying the highest standards of health and skill, ensuring the art of falconry remains vibrant for future generations.
Falcon importers are also central to the exhibition. Al Shahin Gold, based in Al Ain, has been sourcing falcon eggs from Spain, the UK and the US for more than two decades. Owner Abu Raasha explained that young falcons are brought to the UAE at three to four months of age to adapt to local conditions, reflecting the challenges of domestic breeding in the desert climate.
GYR Falcon, another Al Ain-based business owned by Rashed Ali Mohammed Daheri, has been active since 2001. Its collection combines local breeds with birds imported from across Europe, including Germany, Austria, the UK, Holland, Poland and Slovakia.
This diversity demonstrates how tradition blends seamlessly with international expertise.
Falcons at ADIHEX are destined for various roles, from hunting to racing, or as prized companions. Prices vary significantly: while male Saqr and Green Peregrine falcons may sell for around Dh5,000, rare Ultrawhite falcons from North America and the UK can fetch more than Dh1 million.
GYR Falcon alone has already sold 25 birds during the exhibition, including seven Emirati breeds.
Training adds to the cost, with programmes averaging Dh2,000, while a falcon’s lifespan of 25 to 27 years makes ownership a long-term responsibility. For many, this commitment reflects not only passion but also respect for the bird’s nature and heritage.
Adding further vibrancy are weekly falcon auctions, where buyers and sellers come together in spirited exchanges that combine commerce with culture.
These gatherings attract enthusiasts and investors eager to play a role in sustaining this centuries-old practice.
The remarkable growth in participation at ADIHEX underlines the UAE’s leadership in preserving falconry while opening it to global audiences.
For visitors, the exhibition offers more than a display of rare birds — it is a chance to witness a living tradition that connects past and present, showcasing the UAE’s enduring bond with its cultural roots.
