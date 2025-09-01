Dh400,000 masterpiece knife captivates ADIHEX 2025 crowds

The knife, named Al Rumul took over two years to conceptualise and 10 months to craft
Abu Dhabi: Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2025) were treated to a rare spectacle — a one-of-a-kind knife valued at Dh400,000, admired for its artistry and intricate craftsmanship.
Produced by UAE-based company Tamreen, the knife, named Al Rumul or Al Araqib, took over two years to conceptualise and 10 months to craft. Its design reflects the flowing movement of desert sands shaped by the wind, while the hilt is carved from 10,000-year-old mammoth ivory engraved with palm fronds, symbolising Emirati oases.
At its end, a shell encases a pearl representing the marine environment, narrating the story of life between desert and sea. The knife rests on a copper base sculpted to resemble petrified sand, blending Emirati heritage with artistic innovation.
Mohammed Al Amiri of Tamreen said the company’s goal is not only to produce traditional tools, but also to tell stories through each unique piece, highlighting UAE craftsmanship on the global stage.
ADIHEX 2025, held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, runs until September 7 under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
