The UAE shines in celebration of the 54th union day

In Al Ain City, the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has drawn thousands of visitors from across the local community, the wider UAE, and the Gulf region particularly enthusiasts of falconry, hunting, and equestrian sports. Since its launch on November 26, the exhibition has witnessed remarkable turnout from lovers of outdoor sports from across the region. The event continues until November 30 at ADNEC Al Ain, marking its inaugural edition as a distinguished platform that brings together more than 14 sectors with the participation of local exhibitors. Thousands of visitors are expected over the weekend, reflecting the growing interest and excitement surrounding the event.