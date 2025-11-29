The UAE shines in celebration of the 54th union day

Abu Dhabi’s parks and beaches ready to welcome visitors during the holiday
Across the nation, a festive atmosphere is taking shape in celebration of the United Arab Emirates’ 54th Union Day. Government buildings, streets, public squares, and commercial centers are adorned with national flags, vibrant lighting, and decorations that reflect the spirit of this cherished national occasion.
The diverse and beautifully arranged illuminations have created a sweeping panoramic display, adding a distinctive celebratory character to cities across the UAE blending tradition with modernity. Public squares have also been enhanced with interactive light shows that offer visitors a visually engaging experience infused with the spirit of unity.
The 54th Union Day organising team announced this year’s wide range of events and celebrations across all emirates under the theme “United”, inviting everyone who calls the UAE home to take part in community activities, experiences, and festivities across the seven emirates.
The official Union Day ceremony will be screened at various celebration venues across the country. The public can also watch the live broadcast of the ceremony, which will be held in Abu Dhabi, in cinemas nationwide, on local TV channels, and via the Union Day YouTube channel and official website.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality has finalised its preparations to welcome visitors to public parks and beaches during the Union Day holiday. These efforts come as part of the municipality’s plan to provide a safe, well-equipped recreational environment capable of accommodating the growing number of residents and visitors who prefer spending holidays in open public spaces.
These initiatives align with the municipality’s role in enhancing quality of life in the emirate and offering high-standard public spaces that contribute to community wellbeing.
The plan includes boosting the readiness of vital facilities by increasing field maintenance teams, intensifying cleaning efforts to preserve the aesthetic appearance of recreational sites, and deploying specialised teams around the clock to monitor facilities and ensure their readiness. Inspection teams have also been activated to ensure compliance with health and environmental standards and to facilitate public access to essential services during their visits.
In parallel, the municipality has carried out multiple maintenance projects for playgrounds in parks and beaches, upgraded walking and jogging tracks, and installed new shaded areas and rest zones that cater to visitors’ needs. Rapid-response teams have also been assigned to handle reports and feedback submitted through smart channels.
As part of its efforts to promote public awareness and encourage responsible use of public facilities, the municipality launched a comprehensive campaign titled “Safe Outing,” targeting all community segments. The campaign focuses on promoting positive behaviors when visiting parks, gardens, and beaches highlighting the importance of maintaining cleanliness, preserving public property and landscaping, and ensuring the proper use of playgrounds and recreational amenities.
The municipality emphasised that this initiative is a key step in strengthening community responsibility and preserving the distinguished urban character of Abu Dhabi.
It also noted that these efforts aim to ensure that community members enjoy a pleasant holiday experience in a safe and sustainable environment. The municipality called on the public to cooperate with field teams and adhere to the guidelines in place to safeguard their safety and that of others, reaffirming its continued commitment to enhancing public facilities and services in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision of providing high-quality spaces that support wellbeing and meet the expectations of residents and visitors alike.
In Al Ain City, the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition has drawn thousands of visitors from across the local community, the wider UAE, and the Gulf region particularly enthusiasts of falconry, hunting, and equestrian sports. Since its launch on November 26, the exhibition has witnessed remarkable turnout from lovers of outdoor sports from across the region. The event continues until November 30 at ADNEC Al Ain, marking its inaugural edition as a distinguished platform that brings together more than 14 sectors with the participation of local exhibitors. Thousands of visitors are expected over the weekend, reflecting the growing interest and excitement surrounding the event.
Organised by ADNEC Group, a subsidiary of Modon, the exhibition highlights Al Ain’s rich heritage in hunting and equestrian traditions, offering visitors an authentic experience that celebrates the deep-rooted Emirati culture. The exhibition enables attendees to engage in live shows and interactive experiences that combine falconry, equestrian arts, and traditional crafts creating a comprehensive celebration of Emirati heritage.
In its first-ever edition, the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 continues to present engaging interactive shows and culturally enriching workshops across five days. Among its highlights is a celebration of the UAE’s cultural fabric, with Arabic coffee taking centre stage in the “Al Hadhira” hall symbolising generosity and social connection. A specialised workshop showcased the art of roasting and preparing coffee using traditional tools, offering visitors a unique hands-on journey through this time-honoured ritual.
The main exhibition arena transformed into a vibrant stage blending entertainment and education, delivering experiences that reflect Emirati authenticity and highlight key hunting and equestrian skills.
Activities included an interactive workshop on training and hunting with the Arabian Saluki, complemented by a live demonstration showcasing its traits and traditional hunting role. Visitors also enjoyed falconry shows that simulated real hunting experiences, alongside specialised workshops dedicated to this revered art.
Al Ain Zoo participated with educational sessions on birds and reptiles, in addition to children’s entertainment activities and interactive competitions that created a lively family atmosphere.
Abu Dhabi Police enriched the event with impressive performances by the police band, the K9 unit, and drone demonstrations, along with the traditional “Yowla” competition, which beautifully reflected the spirit of Emirati heritage.
The exhibition’s activities captivated equestrian enthusiasts and youth alike, with expert Ali Al Ameri presenting a session titled “The Art of Understanding Equine Language,” where he discussed methods of communicating with horses and interpreting their behavior, offering practical insights that strengthen the bond between rider and horse.
The Al Ain Youth Council continued hosting exceptional knowledge sessions, including an introductory segment in collaboration with the Archives and National Library Youth Council on the importance of oral history in preserving national memory and documenting cultural heritage. The session highlighted the institution’s efforts in collecting historical interviews, digitising content, and making it accessible to researchers and the public.
An interactive lecture was also organised in collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi Youth Council on the UAE Hydrogeological Map Project, offering a simplified explanation of groundwater resource data to enhance youth awareness of the importance of these resources and their role in environmental sustainability.
The Hunting Weapons and Sporting Equipment section drew significant attention, showcasing a distinguished collection of traditional and modern hunting arms that reflect the cultural significance of hunting in the UAE, alongside the latest innovations in this vital sector.
This section serves as a key pillar in supporting heritage tourism and enhancing the role of local companies, contributing to the stimulation of the national economy and the encouragement of innovation within a safe and well-regulated environment. Major participating companies including Aquila, Tasleeh, Fox, the Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, MP3 International, and Binuna showcased their latest products, ranging from precision rifles and pistols to airsoft and recreational firearms.
