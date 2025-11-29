Look: Al Ain’s first hunting and equestrian exhibition brings heritage and tradition to life

Experience Emirati traditions, falconry, horses and crafts under one roof
The inaugural Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (AAIHEX) is drawing massive crowds to ADNEC Centre Al Ain, marking the city’s first major showcase of Emirati hunting traditions, equestrian heritage and desert culture.
The five-day event, which concludes tomorrow, is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain region. Organised in collaboration with ADNEC Group and the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition celebrates generations of Emirati heritage, inviting visitors into the world of desert camping, sustainable hunting and outdoor pursuits.
Saad Al Hasani, Event Director of AAIHEX, said the hosting of the event bolsters Al Ain’s position as a leading tourist, cultural and heritage destination.
“The inaugural event has so far exceeded all expectations, ensuring that all visitors enjoy a rich experience through quality products, exceptional services, culture and heritage showcases and a diverse array of engaging activities that highlight our traditions and promote sustainable practices.”
The exhibition is an immersive experience, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the traditions of desert life, falconry, equestrian arts, and outdoor adventure within the confines of a single venue.
“This event brings Al Ain’s rich cultural tapestry to life,” said Mohammed Khalid, a local resident. His excitement was palpable as he described how his children eagerly returned to experience the exhibition.
“You don’t often get to attend something like this right on your doorstep. It’s a great way for the younger generation to learn more about our heritage.”
Stepping into the exhibition, visitors are immediately immersed in Emirati heritage through live falconry, showcasing sustainable hunting and the deep cultural role of falcons. Equestrian displays highlight the grace of Arabian horses and skilled riders. Demonstrations of the Arabian Saluki reveal its agility and centuries-old bond with desert life, enriching the exhibition’s authentic experience.
For Mohammed Al Azani, another visitor, the setting is especially fitting.
“Al Ain’s environment and surroundings are the perfect backdrop for this exhibition. It makes you appreciate the way our government promotes sustainable development while embracing both tradition and modernity in nation-building,” he said.
The event blends tradition and modernity, with live cooking, craftsmanship, and folk performances creating a vibrant celebration of Al Ain’s heritage. Visitors explore handmade textiles, pottery and jewellery, sample traditional Emirati dishes, and discover innovations for desert enthusiasts – from camping gear to off-roading equipment – making the exhibition a dynamic showcase of culture and outdoor adventure.
“The exhibition is a great place for people to not only learn about our heritage but also find the tools they need to experience the adventure and beauty of our land,” said Waleed.
AAIHEX doubles as a vibrant marketplace, bringing together Al Ain’s small businesses under one roof. Visitors browse handmade crafts, local foods and unique products while supporting homegrown talent. Blending heritage, community spirit and innovation, the exhibition offers an authentic window into Emirati traditions and the creativity shaping Al Ain’s cultural identity.
