Look: Al Ain’s first hunting and equestrian exhibition brings heritage and tradition to life

The exhibition is an immersive experience, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the traditions of desert life, falconry, equestrian arts, and outdoor adventure within the confines of a single venue.

“This event brings Al Ain’s rich cultural tapestry to life,” said Mohammed Khalid, a local resident. His excitement was palpable as he described how his children eagerly returned to experience the exhibition.

“You don’t often get to attend something like this right on your doorstep. It’s a great way for the younger generation to learn more about our heritage.”