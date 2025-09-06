UAE President visits Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025

President visited national pavilions showcasing the UAE’s cultural heritage
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday visited the 22nd edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition 2025 (ADIHEX 2025), held under the theme “The Legacy Lives On” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
During his tour, organised by ADNEC in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, Sheikh Mohamed visited national pavilions showcasing the UAE’s cultural and popular heritage, alongside innovative solutions and advanced tools that blend tradition with modernity.
He also viewed exhibits from several international companies and was briefed on their products and innovations that support responsible and sustainable practices in hunting and equestrianism.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed the importance of preserving national heritage and strengthening intergenerational ties with cultural traditions to ensure their sustainability. He noted that the exhibition reflects values of authenticity and pride in national identity, while underlining efforts to safeguard ancestral legacies in hunting and equestrian practices in ways that promote sustainability and protect the environment.
The President praised the high level of organisation, describing the exhibition as a model for managing major events and an international platform for cultural exchange that bridges past and present, tradition and innovation. He further commended the ability of Emiratis to create renewed success stories with each edition of the event.
Accompanying Sheikh Mohamed during the tour were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; along with a number of senior officials.
