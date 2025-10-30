The traditional crafts and industries festival kicks off in Al Ain on Saturday

The festival serves as a vibrant space for cultural exchange and community engagement
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Representative of the Ruler in Al Ain Region, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is organising the 11th edition of the Traditional Crafts and Industries Festival. The event will have the theme “A Journey Through Community Traditional Crafts”, and will take place from November 1 to 20 at Qattara Souq in Al Ain.
This year’s theme aligns with the initiatives of the “Year of Community”, launched by DCT Abu Dhabi, and offers visitors a rich cultural experience that celebrates the authentic Emirati heritage — blending traditional craftsmanship with creativity and social values.
The festival’s current edition supports productive families specialising in traditional crafts and industries, by showcasing their artisanal skills and creativity. The initiative reflects DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering talent development, building vocational skills, and creating new opportunities in the fields of innovation and production.
A key cultural platform, the festival also serves as a vibrant space for cultural exchange and community engagement, offering visitors the opportunity to interact with artisans, participate in engaging workshops, and take part in activities designed to strengthen social bonds and promote cross-cultural dialogue.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “This edition of the festival embodies our steadfast commitment to preserving and celebrating Emirati heritage. At the heart of our culture lies the intersection of tradition, community, and creativity — a bridge that connects the fabric of our proud past with the vibrant spirit of our present, forming a timeless legacy that continues to inspire generations.”
He added: “The festival has become a key highlight on Abu Dhabi’s cultural calendar, attracting visitors eager to explore the skills and stories of Emirati artisans. In this ‘Year of Community’, the festival stands as a testament to the unifying power of heritage — instilling pride and deepening our connection to our national identity.”
Visitors of all ages can enjoy a diverse programme that includes traditional performing arts, interactive games, educational and heritage workshops, and an extensive array of authentic and contemporary Emirati cuisine.
The festival will feature four specialised pavilions, each highlighting the creativity and craftsmanship of Emirati artisans.
• The Emirati Coffee Pavilion will celebrate the country’s hospitality traditions through live demonstrations, storytelling sessions, and workshops for children on coffee preparation and serving.
• The Textiles and Palm Fronds Pavilion will showcase time-honoured crafts such as sadu weaving and khous (palm frond weaving), accompanied by artisans’ personal stories and hands-on experiences.
• The Traditional Attire Pavilion will highlight Emirati women’s adornment and fragrance traditions through live demonstrations in perfume blending, incense making, fashion tailoring, and jewellery design, taking visitors on an immersive journey into local beauty customs.
• The Blacksmithing and Leatherworks Pavilion will reveal the artistry of metal shaping and leather tanning through live demonstrations of sword and dagger crafting, as well as the making of traditional household tools — showcasing the deep-rooted skill and heritage behind these trades.
This year, the festival will place special emphasis on training and knowledge transfer, inviting visitors of all ages to participate in interactive workshops that promote hands-on learning and cultural exchange, ensuring the sustainability of traditional Emirati crafts.
Additionally, the “My Talent” (Mawhibati) programme will spotlight the creativity of young Emiratis, alongside a series of musical performances under the “Emirati Voices” initiative, celebrating the nation’s rich musical heritage through captivating live shows by local artists.
Souq Square will open its doors to visitors eager to explore handcrafted products and authentic culinary experiences, providing a dynamic platform for productive families in Al Ain to showcase their talents and pass down their skills to future generations.
Festival-goers will also be able to embark on interactive heritage journeys through the Al Jimi and Qattara Oasis Trails, offering an immersive experience within Qattara Oasis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The new experience coincides with Al Ain’s designation as the Gulf Tourism Capital, transforming this historic site into a living extension of the festival and highlighting the region’s authentic traditions and unique cultural and natural heritage.
Stretching over 1.4 kilometres, the trail will take visitors through themed zones designed to deepen their connection to Gulf heritage and creativity. Along the way, guests will discover traditional irrigation systems, cultural programmes, and interactive exhibits that promote knowledge exchange across generations.
The journey will continue through the heart of both oases, among the palm trees — symbols of generosity, unity, and continuity across Gulf communities. Each stop along the trail will offer a distinct experience that will underscore the UAE’s and the Gulf’s enduring commitment to cultural preservation, further strengthening Al Ain’s position as a leading cultural destination.
At the heart of the trails will stand “Manar Abu Dhabi” exhibition, themed “Your Guide, Canopus Star”, reimagining the concept of light beyond illumination — as a vessel of memory, identity, and navigation, inspired by the techniques used by Gulf ancestors in travel and seafaring.
The exhibition will present artworks exploring the physical, poetic, and technological dimensions of light, highlighting its beauty through diverse landscapes. Using interactive installations, light displays, and natural luminous elements, the exhibition will offer a mesmerising journey into the artistic and emotional worlds of light.
Among this year’s interactive experiences are traditional Emirati games, including the first-ever championship of its kind dedicated to People of Determination.
Festival partners include the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Ma’an Authority for Social Contribution, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, Abu Dhabi Police, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Center, Tadweer Group, and the Integrated Transport Centre – Abu Dhabi Mobility.
The Traditional Crafts and Industries Festival will welcome school students daily from 8am to 1pm, and the general public from 4pm to 11pm on weekdays, and from 4pm to midnight on weekends.
Admission is free for all visitors.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox