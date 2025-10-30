The traditional crafts and industries festival kicks off in Al Ain on Saturday

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Representative of the Ruler in Al Ain Region, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is organising the 11th edition of the Traditional Crafts and Industries Festival. The event will have the theme “A Journey Through Community Traditional Crafts”, and will take place from November 1 to 20 at Qattara Souq in Al Ain.