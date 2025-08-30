Look: Sheikh Hamdan visits ADIHEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi

“ADIHEX is more than a cultural or sporting event; it shows how we preserve our heritage and pass it on to future generations in a modern way that safeguards our identity. The exhibition reflects the legacy of our forefathers, reinforces the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, and highlights the creativity of Emirati youth. We want this exhibition to remain a model that brings the world together around the values of sport, environment and heritage, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a bridge between past and future, and between tradition and modernity,” he said.