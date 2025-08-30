GOLD/FOREX
Look: Sheikh Hamdan visits ADIHEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Largest-ever edition brings global exhibitors and cultural showcases to Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
ADIHEX is more than a cultural or sporting event; it shows how we preserve our heritage and pass it on to future generations in a modern way that safeguards our identity, says Sheikh Hamdan.
X/DXBMediaOffice

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) on Saturday.

The exhibition, being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), runs until September 7.

Largest edition in ADIHEX history

Now in its 22nd and biggest edition, ADIHEX has become the Middle East and Africa’s leading annual event dedicated to hunting, equestrian pursuits and the preservation of cultural heritage.

This year’s edition spans 92,000 square metres and features exhibitors from 68 countries, making it the largest global gathering of its kind.

‘A bridge between past and future’

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the event’s role in protecting cultural identity and promoting sustainability.

“ADIHEX is more than a cultural or sporting event; it shows how we preserve our heritage and pass it on to future generations in a modern way that safeguards our identity. The exhibition reflects the legacy of our forefathers, reinforces the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, and highlights the creativity of Emirati youth. We want this exhibition to remain a model that brings the world together around the values of sport, environment and heritage, reaffirming the UAE’s position as a bridge between past and future, and between tradition and modernity,” he said.

Tour of key pavilions

Accompanied by Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, Sheikh Hamdan toured several major pavilions. These included the Caracal pavilion of EDGE Group and the Al Ghadeer Crafts pavilion of the Emirates Red Crescent.

He reviewed new products and initiatives, met participants and was briefed on cultural activities and heritage projects on display.

Showcasing heritage and innovation

Organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX highlights the UAE’s equestrian and hunting heritage while serving as a platform for innovation, knowledge exchange and industry growth across the heritage, outdoor lifestyle and sports sectors.

