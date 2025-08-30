Falconry, camels, salukis and cultural showcases headline the 22nd edition
Abu Dhabi: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) opened on Saturday at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
The event, running until 7 September 2025, marks its 22nd edition and the largest in its history since its launch in 2003.
This year’s edition features an unprecedented line-up of leading local and international companies, with exhibitors and brands expected to reach 2,068.
Spanning a record 92,000 square metres, the exhibition hosts participants from 68 countries, including 11 making their debut — underscoring ADIHEX’s growing global stature.
For the first time, ADIHEX includes eight falconry auctions, four held before the opening and four during the event. The number of exhibition sectors has increased by 36 per cent to 15, covering camels, Salukis, hunting knives and a traditional marketplace.
Community-focused activities have also doubled to 21, alongside record participation from 46 falcon farms worldwide.
The Emirates Falconers’ Club pavilion features key partners such as the Mohamed bin Zayed Raptor Conservation Fund, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the International Association for Falconry, the Russian Roscongress Foundation, and the International Council for Game and Wildlife Conservation.
Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said the pavilion offers visitors an immersive experience to understand Emirati and Arab falconry traditions while highlighting its recognition as a global human heritage.
He thanked President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their continued support in safeguarding falconry, following the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Visitors can enjoy live falconry shows, interactive sessions with birds of prey, traditional hunting demonstrations, and photo opportunities.
The Saluki Arabian Centre pavilion highlights the breed’s agility and cultural significance, while other activities include Arabic coffee preparation, school visits, student competitions, and new initiatives such as the “Falconry Guardians Passport” and a “Junior Veterinarian” programme.
Organised by ADNEC Group, ADIHEX runs daily from 11am to 10pm until 7 September, featuring falconry auctions, camel races, equestrian performances, seminars and competitions. Four new heritage sections — Camels, Salukis, Knives and Souq — are also introduced this year.
ADNEC has enhanced visitor mobility, safety and parking facilities, reinforcing its role as a premier hub for international cultural exhibitions. Capital Events, Capital 360 and Capital Hospitality are supporting the exhibition with event management, production and catering services.
