Sparkling tribute: Diamond-encrusted portraits of UAE leaders unveiled at ADIHEX 2025

Stunning artworks use more than 360 carats of diamonds to honour the leaders
Abu Dhabi: The 2025 Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition unveiled a world-first artistic achievement with the display of diamond-encrusted portraits of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.
Crafted with more than 360 carats of carefully selected natural diamonds, the portraits took 18 months to complete. The portrait of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed is set with nearly 184 carats of diamonds, while the portrait of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid contains around 180 carats. Both are presented in ornate 24-carat gold-plated frames decorated with gilded wood.
The works were created by artist Fakhri Tarbin, owner of UAE-based Sam & Bros, who described the project as a tribute to the UAE’s leadership. “The idea was to create portraits that would remain timeless, as enduring as the diamonds themselves,” Tarbin said. He explained that the process of selecting the finest diamonds took 12 months, followed by six months of continuous artistic execution.
The unique pieces drew large crowds at the exhibition, with visitors praising the blend of fine art and innovative design. The portraits not only honour the country’s leadership but also underscore ADIHEX’s role as a hub for artistic innovation.
“This marks a global artistic achievement,” Tarbin added. “The enthusiastic response from visitors highlights both the symbolic and artistic value of the portraits.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox