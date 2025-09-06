ADIHEX's Falcon Auction sales hit Dh1.7 million

ADIHEX 2025 aims to support and encourage falcon farms in buying, selling, and breeding the best falcons, foster innovation and sustainable practices, while facilitating networking among global experts, exhibitors, and falconry enthusiasts. It serves as a platform for promoting the art of falconry and celebrating the rich cultural heritage it represents, reaffirming the UAE’s commitment to advancing falcon breeding and environmental conservation through the adoption of advanced scientific methodologies that support sustainability and heritage