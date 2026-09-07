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Rare falcon sells for record Dh2.1 million at ADIHEX

Bidders competed for the prized Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon, which originated from the US

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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The Gyr Pure Ultra White is prized for its exceptionally rare white plumage, pure lineage, and striking appearance.
The Gyr Pure Ultra White is prized for its exceptionally rare white plumage, pure lineage, and striking appearance.
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An Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon achieved a record-breaking sale of Dh2.1 million (USD 571,000) at the final falcon auction of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, making it the highest value a falcon has ever been auctioned for.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, ADIHEX 2026 is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

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Bidders competed for the prized Gyr Pure Ultra White falcon, which originated from the United States, with the winning bid setting the highest price a falcon has ever been auctioned for.

The Gyr Pure Ultra White is prized for its exceptionally rare white plumage, pure lineage, and striking appearance, making it the most sought-after falcons in the ADIHEX falcon auctions this year.

The ADIHEX falcon auctions have been one of the exhibition’s most anticipated events, demonstrating the prestige of falconry in Emirati heritage and the strong international demand for exceptional birds of prey.

Through its dedicated programmes, competitions and exhibitions, the event continues to promote the cultural significance of falconry while supporting its preservation for future generations.

ADIHEX has long served as a gathering place for falconers, breeders, collectors and enthusiasts, celebrating and preserving the ancient tradition of falconry as a cornerstone of Emirati and Gulf heritage.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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