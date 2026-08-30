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Rare white falcon sells for Dh1.5 million at ADIHEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha sets record as most expensive falcon sold this edition

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WAM
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Abu Dhabi: The fifth round of auctions at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 set a record today, with an "Ultra White Pure Gyr Garmousha" falcon chick sold for Dh1.5 million, making it the most expensive falcon sold in the current edition's auctions.

Bred by the Mark Moglich farm in the United States, the rare falcon weighs 1,000 grams and measures 16.5 inches in length and 16.5 inches in width, distinguished by its pure white plumage and exceptional physical characteristics.

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, stated that the record sale highlights the global status of ADIHEX auctions and underscores Abu Dhabi's role as a capital for falconry, supporting efforts to preserve authentic Emirati heritage for future generations.

This year's edition of the exhibition features 55 leading local and international falcon breeding farms.

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