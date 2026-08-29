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Falcons worth up to Dh1m steal the show at ADIHEX 2026 in Abu Dhabi

Exhibition features falconry, equestrian sports, traditional crafts and family activities

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
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Visitors flock to Abu Dhabi exhibition as falconry, heritage and equestrian displays take centre stage.
Visitors flock to Abu Dhabi exhibition as falconry, heritage and equestrian displays take centre stage.
ADIHEX 2026

Abu Dhabi: Falcons carrying price tags of up to Dh1 million are among the highlights drawing visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026, as the event entered its second day on Saturday.

The exhibition saw strong public turnout, with visitors exploring 15 sectors covering falconry, equestrian sports, camels, hunting equipment, veterinary services, safari tourism, marine activities, recreational vehicles, traditional crafts and environmental conservation.

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Families can also take part in educational and creative workshops, with a dedicated children’s area introducing younger visitors to Emirati heritage, falcons, traditional crafts and local customs.

 Falcons priced up to Dh1 million

Falconry remains one of the main attractions at the 23rd edition, with local and international breeders displaying different breeds and specialised equipment.

Falcons of the Gulf, participating for the first time, is showcasing a selection of birds with prices ranging between Dh25,000 and Dh30,000, according to its Director Khalifa Hamad Al Romaithi.

At Al Dhafra Falcons Foundation, however, prices range from Dh1,000 to as much as Dh1 million depending on the falcon’s species, type and specifications.

The foundation is displaying several types, including pure gyrfalcons, gyr-shahin and hybrid falcons, alongside equipment used for training, hunting and racing.

KZ Falcons is also displaying falcons imported from Germany, including several pure breeds.

 Dh1.77 million in auction sales

Falcon auctions have also recorded strong sales ahead of the exhibition.

Four auctions held before ADIHEX generated Dh1.772 million from the sale of 26 falcons.

The highest individual price was Dh255,000 for a pure gyrfalcon.

Another four auctions will be held during the exhibition over the weekends, with buyers able to participate in person or online.

Heritage from around the world

Beyond falconry, ADIHEX is hosting international cultural performances, including shows by the Hungarian National Equestrian Theatre, African cultural performances, Japanese Taiko drumming and performances inspired by South American cultures.

Visitors can also experience traditional Emirati crafts, including Arabic coffee preparation, pottery, palm-frond weaving and embroidery.

Tadweer Group is meanwhile showcasing its “Heritage of Sustainability” experience, highlighting the connection between traditional Emirati practices and responsible use of resources.

The group is also presenting waste-to-energy and material recovery projects as it works towards diverting 80% of solid waste away from landfills and other disposal facilities by 2031.

ADIHEX 2026 continues at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
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