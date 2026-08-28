GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 37°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

ADIHEX 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi with record 2,405 exhibitors from 71 countries

The 23rd edition features exhibitors from 71 countries and runs until September 6

Last updated:
Ali Al Hammadi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The 10-day exhibition features falconry, equestrianism, hunting, conservation and outdoor activities.
The 10-day exhibition features falconry, equestrianism, hunting, conservation and outdoor activities.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 got underway on Friday, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, experts and enthusiasts from around the world.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 23rd edition is being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group, part of Modon, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition will run for 10 days until September 6.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

This year’s edition features 2,405 companies, brands and exhibitors from 71 countries, including six countries taking part for the first time.

The exhibition covers 107,000 square metres, an increase of 17% compared with the previous edition.

15 specialised sectors

ADIHEX features 15 sectors covering falconry, equestrianism, hunting and safari tourism, veterinary products and services, environmental conservation, cultural heritage, traditional arts and handicrafts, camping, recreational vehicles, fishing and marine sports.

Visitors can also attend live demonstrations, cultural activities, competitions and interactive experiences aimed at different age groups.

The exhibition is also showcasing new technologies and products related to outdoor activities, animal healthcare and environmental conservation.

This year, 55 local and international falcon-breeding farms are taking part, an increase of 20% from last year, with nine participating for the first time.

Eight falcon auctions are also being held as part of this year’s programme, with four taking place before the exhibition and another four during the event.

Heritage meets innovation

ADIHEX aims to highlight the UAE’s hunting, falconry and equestrian traditions while introducing younger generations and international visitors to the country’s cultural heritage.

Falconry remains a major part of the event, highlighting its long-standing place in Emirati culture while promoting responsible practices and wildlife conservation.

The equestrian section focuses on the role of horses in Arab culture, while the environmental conservation and cultural heritage sector showcases efforts to protect natural resources and preserve traditional practices.

Other areas of the exhibition focus on safari tourism, camping, outdoor travel, marine activities and traditional crafts.

The event also provides a meeting point for companies, experts and organisations to exchange knowledge, explore partnerships and showcase new products and services.

ADIHEX 2026 will continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.

Ali Al HammadiReporter
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Falconry is firmly in the spotlight at this event

Abu Dhabi hunting and equestrian expo opens tomorrow

2m read
AI, breeding and tracking technology showcase nearly five decades of conservation

UAE houbara programme marks 49 years at ADIHEX

3m read
Biggest ADIHEX yet opens in Abu Dhabi on August 28

Biggest ADIHEX yet opens in Abu Dhabi on August 28

2m read
Exhibitors participating in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair back in September

3m read