ADIHEX 2026 opens in Abu Dhabi with record 2,405 exhibitors from 71 countries

The 23rd edition features exhibitors from 71 countries and runs until September 6
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 got underway on Friday, bringing together thousands of exhibitors, experts and enthusiasts from around the world.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 23rd edition is being held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Organised by ADNEC Group, part of Modon, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition will run for 10 days until September 6.
This year’s edition features 2,405 companies, brands and exhibitors from 71 countries, including six countries taking part for the first time.
The exhibition covers 107,000 square metres, an increase of 17% compared with the previous edition.
ADIHEX features 15 sectors covering falconry, equestrianism, hunting and safari tourism, veterinary products and services, environmental conservation, cultural heritage, traditional arts and handicrafts, camping, recreational vehicles, fishing and marine sports.
Visitors can also attend live demonstrations, cultural activities, competitions and interactive experiences aimed at different age groups.
The exhibition is also showcasing new technologies and products related to outdoor activities, animal healthcare and environmental conservation.
This year, 55 local and international falcon-breeding farms are taking part, an increase of 20% from last year, with nine participating for the first time.
Eight falcon auctions are also being held as part of this year’s programme, with four taking place before the exhibition and another four during the event.
ADIHEX aims to highlight the UAE’s hunting, falconry and equestrian traditions while introducing younger generations and international visitors to the country’s cultural heritage.
Falconry remains a major part of the event, highlighting its long-standing place in Emirati culture while promoting responsible practices and wildlife conservation.
The equestrian section focuses on the role of horses in Arab culture, while the environmental conservation and cultural heritage sector showcases efforts to protect natural resources and preserve traditional practices.
Other areas of the exhibition focus on safari tourism, camping, outdoor travel, marine activities and traditional crafts.
The event also provides a meeting point for companies, experts and organisations to exchange knowledge, explore partnerships and showcase new products and services.
ADIHEX 2026 will continue at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.