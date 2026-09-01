Motorists who reach 24 points can recover their licence after a rehabilitation course
Abu Dhabi: Drivers in Abu Dhabi with between eight and 23 traffic black points can have eight points removed from their record for Dh800 under a service being offered by Abu Dhabi Police at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition.
The service is available through a dedicated police platform at ADIHEX 2026, which runs at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative was intended to make traffic services more accessible and encourage motorists to resolve violations while improving compliance with road-safety rules.
Drivers seeking the reduction must register for the programme, pay the Dh800 fee and attend a rehabilitation course. Once the requirements are completed, eight black points are deducted from their traffic record.
The service applies to motorists who have accumulated between eight and 23 points.
A separate programme is available for drivers who have reached the cumulative 24-point threshold and need to recover their driving licence. They must register, pay Dh2,400 and complete a rehabilitation course for traffic-law offenders before their licence can be restored.
The police urged eligible drivers to use the temporary platform before the exhibition closes, saying the programme supports its broader Smart Road Security strategic priority and efforts to improve road safety.
ADIHEX 2026, now in its 23rd edition, opened on August 28 and runs through September 6. The exhibition covers 15 sectors spanning hunting, falconry, equestrianism, outdoor activities and Emirati heritage.