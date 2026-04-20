Motorists can visit dedicated platform at Mushrif Mall
Abu Dhabi Police have invited motorists to visit a dedicated service platform at Mushrif Mall to benefit from the black points reduction initiative over a one-month period.
The initiative will run from April 20 to May 20, 2026, operating daily from 4pm to 10pm on the mall’s first floor, offering convenient access for residents and shoppers during evening hours.
It enables motorists to review and reduce traffic black points on their driving records in line with approved procedures, while receiving guidance on safe driving practices.
Officials said the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to engage the community, enhance awareness of traffic regulations and promote responsible driving behaviour. It also aims to provide accessible, in-person services in a public setting, making it easier for motorists to complete their transactions.
Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the initiative during the specified period.