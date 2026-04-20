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Abu Dhabi Police launch one-month initiative to help motorists reduce black points

Motorists can visit dedicated platform at Mushrif Mall

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi movement restrictions have helped reduce the number of cases.
Abu Dhabi movement restrictions have helped reduce the number of cases.
Gulf News

Abu Dhabi Police have invited motorists to visit a dedicated service platform at Mushrif Mall to benefit from the black points reduction initiative over a one-month period.

The initiative will run from April 20 to May 20, 2026, operating daily from 4pm to 10pm on the mall’s first floor, offering convenient access for residents and shoppers during evening hours.

It enables motorists to review and reduce traffic black points on their driving records in line with approved procedures, while receiving guidance on safe driving practices.

Officials said the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to engage the community, enhance awareness of traffic regulations and promote responsible driving behaviour. It also aims to provide accessible, in-person services in a public setting, making it easier for motorists to complete their transactions.

Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of the initiative during the specified period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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