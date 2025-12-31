Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic points relief at Liwa International Festival

Drivers can restore licences and reduce traffic points during 3-day initiative
Abu Dhabi Police have invited motorists to benefit from traffic points services during the Liwa International Festival, offering eligible drivers the opportunity to restore their driving licences or reduce accumulated traffic points.
The initiative will take place from Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 4:00pm, until Friday, January 2, 2026, at the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority camp, as part of community-focused activities held alongside the annual festival (LIWA 2026) in Al Dhafra Region.
According to the announcement, the services include licence reinstatement and traffic points reduction, aimed at promoting road safety awareness while providing drivers with a chance to regularise their records through approved programmes.
Abu Dhabi Police said the initiative reflects ongoing efforts to engage with the public, encourage responsible driving behaviour and support motorists through preventive and educational measures.
The service, which will be available during the festival period, forms part of wider outreach activities linked to the event.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox