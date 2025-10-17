Abu Dhabi Police offer up to 35% flexible traffic fine discounts under new program

Abu Dhabi Police continues 'Initiate and Benefit' campaign with ITC
The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), has launched an awareness video for the “Initiate and Benefit” initiative on public bus and taxi screens across Abu Dhabi. The campaign aims to promote traffic awareness, reinforce compliance with traffic laws, and reach all segments of society through innovative channels.
The collaboration spans more than 700 buses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, alongside 100 taxis with external rooftop screens and 370 taxis with internal screens. This ensures that awareness messages reach both drivers and passengers at key locations.
Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Baloushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector, stated that the initiative demonstrates Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to expanding field awareness using modern tools and effective communication in public transport and spaces.
He explained that the “Initiate and Benefit” program provides drivers with flexible discounts on traffic fines: a 35% discount if paid within 60 days of the violation date, and a 25% discount if paid between 60 days and one year from issuance, excluding high-risk violations.
Al Baloushi added that the initiative enables customers to settle fines easily through integrated smart digital services, including the Abu Dhabi Police app, the TAMM platform, and customer happiness counters, supporting Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation goals and enhancing quality of life.
Colonel Mohammed Salem Al Khateri, Deputy Director of the Traffic Fines Collection Department, highlighted that displaying awareness content on buses and taxis encourages early fine payment, introduces discount options, and promotes the easy instalment service available through partner banks: First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Mashreq Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Emirates Islamic Bank.
Colonel Al Khateri emphasized that the campaign motivates drivers to comply with traffic laws and reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to modern, on-the-ground awareness strategies. Ultimately, the initiative aims to create safer and more stable roads while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in traffic safety and quality of life.
