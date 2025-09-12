GOLD/FOREX
Abu Dhabi suspends traffic fines services at ‘Sahl’ kiosks temporarily

Move aims to enhance digital services and improve customer experience in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
‘Sahl’ kiosks pause traffic fines services; TAMM platform remains active
Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, in collaboration with the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), has announced a temporary suspension of vehicle and traffic fines services through “Sahl” self-service kiosks across the emirate.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance digital channels and improve the customer experience.

Drivers can continue to access these services via the “TAMM” platform, while vehicle registration printing will still be available at “Sahl” kiosks if customers do not select the delivery option when completing transactions through TAMM.

Related Topics:
traffic finesUAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

