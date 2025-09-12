Abu Dhabi offers exclusive traffic discounts through government app

Discounts will appear only on the TAMM app, will not be available through other channels
Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now benefit from exclusive discounts on traffic fines when paying through the emirate’s official government services platform, TAMM.
The Abu Dhabi Government Services platform announced, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, that residents who settle fines via the TAMM mobile app can receive reductions of up to 35 percent.
Under the program, drivers who pay within 60 days of a violation, excluding serious offenses, will receive a 35 percent discount.
A 25 percent discount will apply to payments made between 60 days and up to one year from the date of issuance.
In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police clarified that the discounts will appear only on the TAMM app and will not be available through other channels such as banking apps, Al Ansari Exchange, or the Ministry of Interior’s app.
