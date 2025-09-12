GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Abu Dhabi offers exclusive traffic discounts through government app

Discounts will appear only on the TAMM app, will not be available through other channels

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Drivers who pay within 60 days of a violation, excluding serious offenses, will receive a 35 percent discount.
Drivers who pay within 60 days of a violation, excluding serious offenses, will receive a 35 percent discount.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now benefit from exclusive discounts on traffic fines when paying through the emirate’s official government services platform, TAMM

The Abu Dhabi Government Services platform announced, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police, that residents who settle fines via the TAMM mobile app can receive reductions of up to 35 percent. 

Under the program, drivers who pay within 60 days of a violation, excluding serious offenses, will receive a 35 percent discount. 

A 25 percent discount will apply to payments made between 60 days and up to one year from the date of issuance.

In a statement, Abu Dhabi Police clarified that the discounts will appear only on the TAMM app and will not be available through other channels such as banking apps, Al Ansari Exchange, or the Ministry of Interior’s app.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE GDP hits Dh455 billion in Q1

UAE GDP hits Dh455 billion in Q1

2m read
New academic, attendance standards for Dubai students

New academic, attendance standards for Dubai students

2m read
The Pakistani embassy in Baghdad confirmed it had lodged a legal complaint and appointed a representative to pursue the victims’ rights.

Teen driver livestreams at 200kph, kills 2 Pakistanis

1m read
A witness said he initially assumed the driver was distracted—perhaps using a phone.

Driver fined Dh50,000 after reckless video goes viral

2m read