GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE motorists: Abu Dhabi Police program helps reduce traffic black points, reinstate licences

Drivers urged to join courses for traffic points reduction and licence reinstatement

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Abu Dhabi Police launch program to clear up to 8 black traffic points and licence reinstatement
Abu Dhabi Police launch program to clear up to 8 black traffic points and licence reinstatement
Photo: Afra Mubarak Al Nofeli / Gulf News

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police, through its Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department, have rolled out a special traffic points reduction initiative, aiming to help drivers manage their traffic violations and maintain safe driving habits.

The programme will run from October 20 to November 20, 2025, every day from 4pm to 10pm on the first floor of Mushrif Mall Center, offering residents a convenient opportunity to participate in the courses and workshops.

Under the initiative, drivers can take advantage of two main services:

  • Reduce up to 8 traffic points for those with fewer than 24 points on their driving licence.

  • Reinstate their driving licence for drivers who have accumulated 24 points, by completing the designated educational courses after paying the applicable fees.

Authorities have urged all eligible drivers to take part in the programmes, emphasising that such initiatives not only help clear traffic points but also promote road safety and compliance with traffic regulations across the emirate.

The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s continued commitment to community engagement and proactive road safety measures, providing accessible solutions for drivers to manage violations responsibly.

Related Topics:
traffic finesUAE traffic finesAbu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Traffic diversions set for Yas Island and Al Dhafra Region

Traffic alert: Abu Dhabi announces partial road closure

1m read
Flexible Traffic fine discounts offered in new awareness initiative

Abu Dhabi drivers can get up to 35% off traffic fines

2m read
Dubai is buzzing as Gitex Global 2025 continues at Dubai World Trade Centre

Top 10 UAE AI projects that will make your life easier

6m read
Dh800 fine for using phones while driving in UAE

UAE police warn against mobile phone use while driving

3m read