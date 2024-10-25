Dubai: If you have a high amount of fines issued in Abu Dhabi and would like to transfer them to the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, for a discount, a new smart service will now process these requests instantly with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) announced the service on its social media channels on Thursday, October 24, for motorists who have fines and want to transfer them to the court to get a reduction on the fine value.

The service is available 24/7. It analyses data and verifies its validity automatically without any human intervention, according to the video posted by the department.

What is the service by ADJD?

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has a smart service through which you can request the Public Prosecution to transfer traffic violations to the court for the purpose of objecting to or discounting them.

The court then adjudicates on the case, and once the final fine amount is paid, in some cases you also receive a proof of cancellation of the wanted order. The service has now been upgraded with the use of AI. Here is how you can use it:

• Go to adjd.gov.ae

• Select ‘prosecutions’ from the menu on top and then click on ‘Request to transfer traffic violations to court’.

• Then click on ‘start’ and choose either Abu Dhabi Police or ITC depending on the type of fine you have. For traffic fines, you need to choose Abu Dhabi Police.

• Then attach a copy of the violation, which can be issued from the Tamm website – tamm.abudhabi or the ‘Tamm’ smartphone application, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

• Submit the application

What happens next?

According to ADJD, once you submit the application, it will be accepted immediately and the reduction or discount will be automatically activated by the court without any human intervention. Then you pay the value of the fine through the link sent to you over the phone through an SMS or through the ‘My applications’ page on the ADJD website.