ADIHEX 2026 to bring together 2,405 exhibitors and brands from 71 countries across sectors
The largest edition in the history of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) will open on Friday, bringing together 2,405 companies, brands and exhibitors from 71 countries.
Held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 23rd edition will run from August 28 to September 6 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.
Organised by ADNEC Group, part of Modon, in strategic partnership with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the exhibition will run for 10 days for the first time.
The exhibition will cover 107,000 square metres, up 17 per cent compared with last year. The number of participating companies, brands and exhibitors has also increased by 17 per cent, while six countries are taking part for the first time.
The 2025 edition attracted 379,572 visitors and featured 2,068 brands from 68 countries.
Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said the expansion reflects ADIHEX’s continued growth over more than two decades.
The exhibition will feature 15 specialised sectors covering falconry, camels, equestrianism, Salukis, hunting equipment, veterinary services, safari tourism, marine sports, camping, recreational vehicles, traditional arts and crafts, and environmental and heritage protection.
A total of 55 local and international falcon-breeding farms will participate, including nine for the first time, representing a 20 per cent increase from 2025.
Eight specialised falcon auctions are also being held, with four taking place before the exhibition and another four during the event.
Visitors will have access to live demonstrations, interactive activities and displays featuring new products and technologies.
A dedicated children’s zone will offer workshops introducing younger visitors to Emirati heritage, traditional arts and falconry.
Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Falconers’ Club, said ADIHEX has developed over more than two decades into a global platform promoting sustainable hunting while connecting heritage with innovation.
He said the exhibition has also encouraged the use of captive-bred falcons, helping reduce pressure on wild populations and promote responsible hunting practices.
ADIHEX was first launched in 2003 and this year’s edition also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.
Al Mansouri said technology can play an important role in protecting heritage rather than replacing it, with companies showcasing tracking technologies, falcon training equipment and veterinary services.
The exhibition will also highlight UAE conservation initiatives, including the Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme.
Organisers said the event aims to pass Emirati traditions to younger generations while providing a global platform for cultural exchange, environmental protection and innovation.