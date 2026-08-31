ADIHEX 2026: Rare falcon sells for Dh1.1 million in Abu Dhabi

Exhibition mixes high-profile auctions, heritage, security experiences, off-road vehicles
The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX 2026) continued to attract large crowds on its third day, with a diverse line-up of interactive experiences, rare collectibles, heritage displays and high-profile auctions.
Among the highlights was the sale of a pure Gyr Ultra White falcon for Dh1.1 million at the exhibition’s sixth auction session on Sunday, amid strong competition from bidders and a large turnout of falcon enthusiasts, breeders and specialists from around the world.
The falcon, a pure Gyr Ultra White chick, originated from and was owned by the Mark Mughltch farm in the United States. It qualified for the auction weighing 1,460 grammes, with a length of 18.5 inches and a width of 18.5 inches.
The auction attracted a large number of visitors, specialists, falcon owners and breeders, reflecting ADIHEX’s growing international standing as a leading platform for prestigious falcon auctions.
The participating birds undergo rigorous examinations based on the highest international standards to assess their lineage and purity, physical strength and overall beauty, reinforcing the exhibition’s reputation for maintaining high standards in falcon evaluation and breeding.
Held under the theme “Our Heritage, Our Pride and Glory,” the 2026 edition of ADIHEX is the largest in the exhibition’s history and continues Abu Dhabi’s role in preserving the UAE’s cultural heritage, traditional sports and longstanding relationship with hunting and equestrianism.
The third day also featured a range of security, awareness and interactive experiences, alongside rare and distinctive collectibles, including a unique German hunting rifle valued at around Dh1 million.
The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police is participating in the exhibition with a range of security and awareness platforms designed to engage visitors and promote public awareness.
Lieutenant Colonel Nasser Abdullah Al Saadi, Head of the Security Media Section at Abu Dhabi Police, said the force’s pavilion features a virtual aviation experience and the “Security Challenge,” which simulates real-life security and digital scenarios, in addition to a variety of interactive activities.
Meanwhile, a German company is showcasing the one-of-a-kind hunting rifle, which took approximately a year and a half to manufacture.... Sven Weller, a representative of the company, said only one such rifle exists in the world.
Premier Motors, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading automotive dealerships, returns to ADIHEX 2026 as the exhibition’s exclusive automotive sector partner, showcasing a diverse range of vehicles combining adventure, performance, advanced technologies and luxury.
The company’s highlights include the regional debut of the advanced DEEPAL G318 hybrid vehicle, offering a driving range of up to 850 kilometres.
The display also features the iconic Defender 110 and other Defender models, as well as Ford’s high-performance Bronco Raptor, Ranger Raptor and F-150 Raptor, alongside the luxury Lincoln Navigator and Aviator.
JAC International, one of China’s leading automotive manufacturers, has joined the exhibition as a sponsor of the environmental and cultural heritage conservation sector.
Throughout the exhibition, the company is showcasing a comprehensive range of smart mobility solutions through its latest vehicle models, designed to deliver high levels of performance, safety and comfort for adventure and off-road enthusiasts.
Tadweer Group is participating as a sponsor of the environmental and cultural heritage conservation sector, highlighting the connection between the UAE’s longstanding environmental stewardship and its future sustainability ambitions.
In cooperation with the national Ne’ma Initiative, which aims to reduce food loss and waste, Tadweer Group is raising awareness of the importance of reducing food waste, managing green waste and promoting responsible resource management practices.
Your Offroad returns to ADIHEX 2026 with one of the region’s largest dedicated platforms for overlanding and camping, covering 400 square metres.
The platform offers visitors an integrated experience featuring fully equipped vehicles, advanced storage and camping systems, sophisticated lighting solutions, recovery and rescue equipment, as well as a wide range of specialist international products.
The company’s participation goes beyond displaying products, bringing together vehicles, equipment, technologies and practical expertise to meet the evolving needs of the region’s growing outdoor adventure community.
Abu Dhabi-based mobility and technology company K2 is showcasing its “Theeb” vehicles at ADIHEX 2026 as a sponsor of the outdoor vehicles and equipment sector.
Designed as a powerful and practical sports utility vehicle, Theeb is built for off-road driving, desert terrain and long-distance travel, making it suited to the Gulf region’s lifestyle and outdoor pursuits.
D1 Management has joined ADIHEX as a sponsor of the equestrian sector, drawing on the diverse expertise of its subsidiaries in equestrian services, veterinary medicine, wildlife conservation, environmental protection and cultural heritage.
The company is showcasing an integrated portfolio of advanced services and solutions, including genetic diagnostic technologies, animal welfare programmes and breeding technologies for rare and distinguished breeds of horses and camels.
Its participation highlights the growing integration of modern science and technology with the preservation of the UAE’s national heritage.
ADIHEX 2026 is being held from August 28 to September 6, 2026, bringing together leading companies, specialists, enthusiasts and heritage practitioners across hunting, equestrianism, outdoor pursuits, mobility, environmental conservation and cultural heritage.