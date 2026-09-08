MEFCC 2026: 10 things to do at Abu Dhabi's pop culture weekend

John Cena, Mackenyu and Charithra Chandran headline this year's Meet the Stars line-up
Dubai: Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11 to 13 September, marking its 14th edition. Last year's event drew more than 46,000 fans, and this year's line-up spans Hollywood names, anime guests, tabletop gaming and a cosplay competition with a Dh60,000 prize pool.
Here's what's worth planning your weekend around.
The MEFCC Cosplay Competition brings the region's top cosplayers onto one stage, with a Dh60,000 prize pool at stake and a place for the UAE's winning team at the WCS 2027 Finals in Nagoya, Japan.
If you're not competing, Cosplay Central still has plenty to offer, including meet-ups with international cosplayers Aokiji and Marmalade, and the Cosplay Catwalk, open to fans who want their own moment on stage.
The TCG Arena runs tournaments across Pokémon, One Piece and Magic: The Gathering over all three days, with 300 player spots and learn-to-play sessions for anyone starting from scratch.
Format: Three days of play, casual and competitive Games: Pokémon, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering
This year's guest list includes John Cena, Mackenyu, Joonas Suotamo, Arden Cho, Pom Klementieff, Jacob Romero Gibson and Charithra Chandran, covering Hollywood, anime and some of the biggest franchises in film and television.
VIP ticket holders: Meet the Stars vouchers included with your pass General admission: Vouchers sold on the day at the Meet the Stars Zone, going on sale 60 minutes before each session, subject to availability
Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action One Piece, is appearing across both weekend days, with autograph and photograph sessions priced separately at the venue.
Panels, community talks, interviews and interactive Q&As run throughout the weekend, giving fans a direct line to the people behind the characters and stories on the guest list.
Sponsored by Crunchyroll, this is the anime and Asian pop culture hub of the event.
On offer: Live music, J-pop and J-rock covers, Random Play Dances, karaoke, choreography workshops, fandom quizzes and Janken battles Also: An Asian snack stop to keep you going through the day
Local and international retailers and creators bring exclusive and limited-edition figures, comic books, Funko Pops, trading cards, apparel and rare collectibles to the show floor.
This is where the people making pop culture, rather than just appearing in it, get their space. International comic artists, regional caricaturists and independent creators are on hand to sell original work and take commissions.
Vendors this year: Mattar Farm, SALT, Wing Stop, Moshi and House of Pops
A range of options and dietary requirements are covered, so there's no need to leave the venue to eat.
Board games, giant-format games, puzzles and interactive challenges, with Game Masters on site to walk newcomers through anything unfamiliar.
The Gaming Zone, the Collectors Gallery, the Bookworm Lounge and Festival Plaza's carnival games round out the weekend, with enough spread across the venue that most visitors won't cover it all in one day.
Dates: 11 to 13 September 2026 Venue: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi One-day ticket: From Dh160 Three-day pass: From Dh390 Children 6 and under: Free entry Children 7 to 11: Dh50, purchased at the venue
Tickets are available now through MEFCC.com.