GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

MEFCC 2026: 10 things to do at Abu Dhabi's pop culture weekend

John Cena, Mackenyu and Charithra Chandran headline this year's Meet the Stars line-up

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11 to 13 September, marking its 14th edition.
Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11 to 13 September, marking its 14th edition.

Dubai: Middle East Film & Comic Con returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11 to 13 September, marking its 14th edition. Last year's event drew more than 46,000 fans, and this year's line-up spans Hollywood names, anime guests, tabletop gaming and a cosplay competition with a Dh60,000 prize pool.

Here's what's worth planning your weekend around.

1. The cosplay competition

The MEFCC Cosplay Competition brings the region's top cosplayers onto one stage, with a Dh60,000 prize pool at stake and a place for the UAE's winning team at the WCS 2027 Finals in Nagoya, Japan.

If you're not competing, Cosplay Central still has plenty to offer, including meet-ups with international cosplayers Aokiji and Marmalade, and the Cosplay Catwalk, open to fans who want their own moment on stage.

2. Trading card tournaments

The TCG Arena runs tournaments across Pokémon, One Piece and Magic: The Gathering over all three days, with 300 player spots and learn-to-play sessions for anyone starting from scratch.

Format: Three days of play, casual and competitive Games: Pokémon, One Piece, Magic: The Gathering

3. Meet the Stars

This year's guest list includes John Cena, Mackenyu, Joonas Suotamo, Arden Cho, Pom Klementieff, Jacob Romero Gibson and Charithra Chandran, covering Hollywood, anime and some of the biggest franchises in film and television.

VIP ticket holders: Meet the Stars vouchers included with your pass General admission: Vouchers sold on the day at the Meet the Stars Zone, going on sale 60 minutes before each session, subject to availability

Mackenyu, who plays Roronoa Zoro in Netflix's live-action One Piece, is appearing across both weekend days, with autograph and photograph sessions priced separately at the venue.

4. The Main Stage

Panels, community talks, interviews and interactive Q&As run throughout the weekend, giving fans a direct line to the people behind the characters and stories on the guest list.

5. Otaku District

Sponsored by Crunchyroll, this is the anime and Asian pop culture hub of the event.

On offer: Live music, J-pop and J-rock covers, Random Play Dances, karaoke, choreography workshops, fandom quizzes and Janken battles Also: An Asian snack stop to keep you going through the day

6. Retail and collectibles

Local and international retailers and creators bring exclusive and limited-edition figures, comic books, Funko Pops, trading cards, apparel and rare collectibles to the show floor.

7. Artist Alley and the Comic Creators Club

This is where the people making pop culture, rather than just appearing in it, get their space. International comic artists, regional caricaturists and independent creators are on hand to sell original work and take commissions.

8. Food Truck Park

Vendors this year: Mattar Farm, SALT, Wing Stop, Moshi and House of Pops

A range of options and dietary requirements are covered, so there's no need to leave the venue to eat.

9. Tabletop Zone

Board games, giant-format games, puzzles and interactive challenges, with Game Masters on site to walk newcomers through anything unfamiliar.

10. The rest of the venue

The Gaming Zone, the Collectors Gallery, the Bookworm Lounge and Festival Plaza's carnival games round out the weekend, with enough spread across the venue that most visitors won't cover it all in one day.

Tickets and practical details

Dates: 11 to 13 September 2026 Venue: ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi One-day ticket: From Dh160 Three-day pass: From Dh390 Children 6 and under: Free entry Children 7 to 11: Dh50, purchased at the venue

Tickets are available now through MEFCC.com.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Mackenyu is at Middle East Film & Comic Con for two days this weekend

How to meet Mackenyu at MEFCC: prices and times

2h ago2m read
Middle East Film & Comic Con lands at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11 to 13 September

MEFCC 2026: tickets, lineup, and how to get there

5m read
John Cena will be in Abu Dhabi for MEFCC 20206

John Cena is coming to Abu Dhabi and here's the scoop

3m read
MEFCC 2026 reveals One Piece star Mackenyu

MEFCC 2026 reveals One Piece star Mackenyu

2m read