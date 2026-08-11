John Cena is coming to Abu Dhabi: WWE legend to headline Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026

Fans to meet wrestling legend and movie hero at ADNEC’s pop-culture festival
Dubai: John Cena will be heading to Abu Dhabi for the much-anticipated Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC) 2026 this month.
The 17-time wrestling world champion, Hollywood actor and global pop-culture heavyweight will headline the region’s largest pop-culture festival when it returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi this September.
Cena will appear at the convention on September 12 and 13, giving UAE fans the chance to see and potentially meet the man who went from dominating the WWE ring to becoming a blockbuster movie star.
He joins a growing celebrity line-up that includes Mackenyu, who stars as Roronoa Zoro in Netflix’s One Piece, and Finnish actor Joonas Suotamo, best known for playing Chewbacca in the Star Wars sequel films.
For wrestling fans, Cena needs little introduction. His two-decade-plus career turned him into one of WWE’s most recognisable figures, complete with the famous “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase and a record-equalling 17 world championship reigns.
But Cena’s second act has been almost as successful.
After making the leap from wrestling to acting, he steadily built a Hollywood career that spans superhero movies, action franchises and comedy. His credits include The Suicide Squad, the Fast & Furious franchise, Bumblebee, Barbie and Superman, while his role as Peacemaker further cemented his place in the comic-book universe.
And Cena’s story extends well beyond wrestling and Hollywood. He holds the Guinness World Record for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation by an individual. He has also written children’s books, worked as a producer and narrator on television projects and even released a rap album, You Can’t See Me.
His Abu Dhabi appearance now gives MEFCC 2026 some serious star power.
More celebrity announcements are expected ahead of the convention.
MEFCC returns to Abu Dhabi from September 11 to 13 at ADNEC Centre, with Cena appearing on September 12 and 13.
The festival’s Meet the Stars zone will give fans access to celebrity signings, photographs and conversations with its line-up of international guests.
Beyond its celebrity appearances, MEFCC brings together movies, television, anime, manga, gaming, comics and collectibles under one roof. The weekend will feature celebrity panels, cosplay competitions and showcases, gaming tournaments, screenings, workshops, merchandise and comic-book experiences.
Now in its 14th edition, MEFCC has grown into the Middle East’s largest pop-culture festival, attracting more than 46,000 fans.
The event forms part of the Abu Dhabi Calendar of year-round entertainment and cultural events.
VIP tickets have already sold out, while standard tickets remain available.
A one-day Friday pass costs AED 160, Saturday costs AED 190 and Sunday costs AED 160. A three-day weekend pass is AED 390.
Children aged six and under enter free, while tickets for children aged seven to 11 cost AED 50 at the door.
Middle East Film & Comic Con 2026
Where: ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi
When: September 11–13, 2026
John Cena appearances: September 12 and 13
Tickets: From AED 160