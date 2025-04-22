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John Cena to host Wrestlemania 42 in Las Vegas

WrestleMania is where iconic wrestler has delivered some of his most high-profile matches

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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John Cena celebrates after his victory over Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
John Cena celebrates after his victory over Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP

Dubai: John Cena has announced his return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Monday as the host of Wrestlemania 42, which will be held in Las Vegas.

The WWE icon and actor who is a record 17-time world champion shared the news on his official X account.

“Since retirement, my “road” has looked a little different... but now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas!”

WWE also soon announced Cena’s return in a statement, saying, “John Cena is stepping back onto the Grandest Stage of Them All as the host of WrestleMania 42.”

“The Greatest of All Time broke the news on social media that he is headed to Las Vegas. The 17-time World Champion retired from in-ring competition last December after his loss to Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event, but is now making his first return to WWE,” added the statement.

WrestleMania is where the iconic wrestler has delivered some of his most high-profile matches against legendary names of professional wrestling such as Big Show, Triple H, Batista, Shawn Michaels, The Miz, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and others. The wrestling legend has been in the main event bout of the event multiple times. In 2004, it was against Big Show at the 20th edition of Wrestlemania where Cena captured his first-ever championship in the WWE, the WWE United States Championship.

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Last year, Cena had a memorable retirement year, that saw him battle some of his biggest rivals such as CM Punk, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, etc. and current-day stars like Cody Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio etc.

During his last year as an active professional wrestler, Cena made it count by winning a record-breaking 17th world title, defeating Cody at WrestleMania 41. He also completed a career grand slam in WWE, defeating Dominik in November to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship. In the process, Cena finally won the prize that had eluded him throughout his career and achieved the Grand Slam by winning both world championships, both mid-card level titles and some tag team gold throughout his storied career since 2002.

WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas will feature CM Punk defending his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes going one-on-one against 14-time world champion Randy Orton. The biggest event in professional wrestling will take place from April 18-19.

With inputs from ANI

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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