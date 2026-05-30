It’s the routine now: grit your teeth and glare at BTS performing all their classic favourites in different cities, share videos, cry about it on social media, while secretly watching every clip four times over. Tampa started the trend, where BTS performed the famed Pied Piper, and later Mexico got more of the old hits, and ARMYs morosely had to agree they deserved it, after all, 50,000 of them turned up to the National Palace to see BTS, even if it was for just five minutes.