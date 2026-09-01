ADIHEX 2026: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department raises awareness of hunting and equestrian laws

ADJD is taking part in ADIHEX 2026, running at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6
Visitors to the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2026 can learn more about the laws governing hunting, equestrian sports and camel racing through an awareness initiative by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD).
The department is taking part in the 23rd edition of ADIHEX, which runs at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until September 6.
Its pavilion features legal information, interactive workshops, publications and educational activities aimed at helping visitors understand the rules surrounding hunting and heritage sports.
Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, and Counsellor Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, visited the pavilion and reviewed its activities and workshops.
Al Abri said the department is working to provide legal information to different groups in society and encourage greater awareness of regulations.
He also highlighted ADIHEX as an opportunity to introduce the public to legislation related to sporting and heritage activities.
The pavilion also features handmade, artistic and creative products made by inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres.
The display aims to support rehabilitation programmes and help inmates prepare for their reintegration into society.
Visitors can also access ADJD’s digital library, which includes publications covering legal and judicial topics as well as awareness material on laws governing the UAE’s sports sector.
A separate area offers psychological consultations and legal awareness sessions for children.
The pavilion also highlights programmes run by “Masouliya”, the Abu Dhabi Legal and Community Awareness Centre, which works to improve legal knowledge among members of the community.
Visitors interested in sports law can explore specialised publications covering hunting and sporting activities.
These include publications issued by the Abu Dhabi branch of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
The Sports and Law journal, also available at the pavilion, includes research on sports disputes, sports law and international sports arbitration.
It also provides information on regulations issued by international sports bodies, federations and the International Olympic Committee.
ADJD said its participation aims to make legal information more accessible while encouraging the responsible practice of hunting, equestrianism and other heritage activities.