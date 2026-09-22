So, what makes falcons worth so much money? That’s the million-dirham question!
Dh2.1 million for a falcon!
The figure has put a spotlight on a world where falcons can change hands for thousands, hundreds of thousands and in some cases, millions of dirhams.
Among those who took part in the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) falcon auctions was Khalid Bin Saifan Al Muhairi, whose falcon sold for Dh2.1 million at the final auction.
Videos had circulated the previous week showing him alongside a young girl dressed in traditional Emirati attire and adorned with jewellery as she placed bids. The two were later seen carrying a falcon he had bought at the auction.
For those unfamiliar with the world of falconry, the price may seem extraordinary. But for those who buy, breed, train and compete with falcons, a bird’s value can reflect much more than what happens in the auction room.
So, what makes falcons worth so much money? That’s the million-dirham question!
At the final ADIHEX auction, Al Muhairi presented his falcon to the audience as the bidding intensified, speaking enthusiastically about the bird before it went on to set a new auction record.
However, for him, falconry goes beyond the excitement of the auction. He sees falcons as an investment, with some potentially entering breeding after three to four years and generating value through their offspring.
He owns many falcons and travels to different countries to sell them. After the ADIHEX auction, he travelled to Qatar, where another falcon auction took place.
When asked what can drive the high prices seen at auctions, Al Muhairi pointed to ‘silalah nadirah’, or ‘rare bloodlines’, as one of the main factors that can make certain falcons more valuable.
Asked whether the young girl who accompanied him was also interested in falconry, Al Muhairi responded with a slight laugh, his pride evident as he said: “Yes, just like her father.”
According to a falcon breeder who took part in the ADIHEX auction, it depends largely on what each buyer is looking for in a bird.
“Falcons can be sought for different purposes, including hunting, racing, and beauty competitions. Someone looking for a racing bird, for instance, may look for different qualities from a buyer interested in beauty competitions or breeding” he said.
The highest priced birds at auctions, he said, are often those intended for beauty competitions. These birds are exceptionally rare and distinctive. Alongside their appearance, pedigree and bloodline can also add to their value, particularly when a bird has potential for breeding.
He compared the rarity of such birds to that of a white tiger, saying he believed there were only around 15 such falcons, while around 25,000 falcons are bred globally each year.
Pedigree and bloodline, he said, are important considerations across the different purposes for which falcons are bought. He compared their importance to what is seen in camel and horse breeding.
Colour, however, matters more in beauty competitions and is not necessarily a determining factor for racing or hunting.
Not every falcon, he stressed, is expensive. Prices can start at around Dh5,000, with a bird’s type, characteristics and lineage helping to explain the difference between lower-priced birds and those commanding much higher prices.
“When an auction becomes highly competitive, it is often breeders bidding against one another for birds they see as having future potential” he noted.
He added that high-priced birds may first spend two or three years in beauty competitions before being put into breeding.
A bird can therefore generate returns beyond its initial purchase price.
The business of falcons does not begin or end at the auction house. Muhammad Farhan Al Hamadah, a falcon shop owner in Al Ain, sees a market that stretches across the Gulf, with buyers coming from Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain. He said it was difficult to say which country has the most demand.
His shop stocks farm-bred falcons from countries including Spain, Britain, Canada and the United States, with birds differing in type, appearance, size and lineage.
For many buyers, he said, the motivation is simply a love of falconry. Competitions and prize money can provide another incentive, particularly when a bird performs well in beauty competitions and attracts greater interest.
“The potential return can also extend to breeding. If a falcon produces offspring that are later sold, its value can increase significantly” he added comparing the potential investment to property or a company.
The same focus on quality is reflected at auctions, where young falcons with desirable characteristics are selected for sale.
At ADIHEX, a falcon was bought by teenager Salem Al Hameli’s father, giving him a bird to train and eventually take into the desert.
For Al Hameli, the interest goes beyond just owning a falcon. It is a connection to Emirati heritage.
“I became interested in falcons because falconry is part of our Emirati tradition and history. It was also something our great leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, practised” he said, adding that he enjoys the hobby.
His days with the bird involve regular training in the desert. In the morning, he releases it to chase a pigeon and depending on whether it catches its prey, continues its hunting training.
He then returns to the majlis, where he holds the falcon on his hand and pets it, helping it to become accustomed to him and trust people.
Once the falcon is trained and accustomed to him, Al Hameli said, he can release it to hunt houbara or curlew. A successful hunting bird can also command a higher price, he said.
“I feel so proud to be able to do this and enjoy my teenage years this way. As an Emirati, being able to take part in the same hobbies as our leaders is something I really cherish.”
For his father, buying the falcon was also about giving Salem something meaningful to spend his time on.
“I got him a falcon so he could spend his time doing something meaningful, rather than wasting his teenage years. Falcons really teach you patience, self-control, and independence,” he said.
He also stressed the importance of having a bird examined by a veterinarian before purchase to assess its health and check for any signs of illness.
For Al Hameli, falconry is not simply a hobby. It is a tradition he hopes to carry into adulthood.
“I see myself taking part in competitions, selling and buying falcons, and continuing this for the rest of my life.”