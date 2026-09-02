Matter of Fact: July 24, 2026

Correction
Gulf News wrongly reported/published the following:
In the article published on July 21 on Business Page III under the headline After Ajman, ID Fresh pours into Sharjah, the second paragraph incorrectly stated that ID Fresh has no industrial investors. The company has a few institutional investors onboard.
In the sixth paragraph, under the subhead Refusing shortcuts, it was incorrectly reported that Musthafa would sit for a lie detector test before a student audience in Bangkok. The correct location is Bengaluru.
We apologise for the error and any inconvenience it may have caused. Gulf News is commit to being fair.
If there is an error in the newspaper or on our website, we will correct it promptly and fully.
If you come across any factual errors, mistakes or inaccuracies, please let us know at readers@gulfnews.com.