BTS' RM turns 32: 10 songs that reveal riddles, rage, and the man behind the leader, from Tokyo to Ddaeng

From mixtapes to ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, a decade of RM’s inner battles
BTS' RM has never made music that just asks to be heard. He makes music that asks to be understood, or at least wrestled with. Across a decade of mixtapes, solo albums, and features, his catalog reads like a diary written in riddles: fragments of fame, doubt, hunger, exhaustion, and the slow, halting work of growing up in front of the entire world.
To mark his birthday, we're revisiting ten songs that trace that arc, from the hush of loneliness to the noise of rage to something that might, finally, resemble peace. Taken together, while they show RM as an artist, they also help us at least understand a little about RM himself, or, what he lets us see.
A brooding, low-lit track built around the mournful pluck of a shamisen, Tokyo is where RM sounds most alone with his own mind. He questions the point of existing at all, landing on a line that burns: The idea that ash is simply what all of us are destined to become. Elsewhere, he wonders aloud why love and hate can sound so eerily alike, a tired, flattened numbness running underneath the melody. The song closes on a lone, ghostly whistle, as if he's already drifted somewhere the listener can't follow.
Even the title carries weight: in Korean, "Tokyo" doubles as a word for longing, setting the emotional key for the mixtape that follows.
RM wields wordplay like a sword here, like he always does, letting soul and Seoul blur into one another until the city and his own interior life feel like the same territory. He admits he hates it. He admits he loves it too, and doesn't try to resolve the contradiction. Musically and emotionally, it's brighter, more forward-moving, RM inviting the listener into his city and, by extension, into himself: Imperfect, contradictory, but finally at home in his own skin.
A hushed, hazy track that RM has described as the feeling of freedom that only arrives after dark, Moonchild is for anyone who has ever felt more like themselves at 2am than at noon. It flips a cliché on its head: instead of promising that morning follows night, RM suggests the opposite that the moon rising is its own kind of beginning. There's more to you than you think, the song insists, simply because you are who you are. Moonchild, shine.
If loneliness is the entry point, Wild Flower is the unraveling that has to happen before anything can be rebuilt. It sits inside the crushing, disorienting weight of fame, the sense of changing and growing while trapped in nets you can't quite see. But the song isn't really about the pressure of being RM, the public figure. It's about the person underneath that role, still trying to work out where he actually wants his life to go. That distinction, persona versus person, is what makes the track resonate as one of his most searching. Maybe we will find our peace with the flowers, too.
There's a reason behind RM's particular brand of restless cynicism, and Groin spells it out. ARMY has long credited BTS with "paving the way" for Korean music globally, a compliment RM has learned to wear with more ease now, but one that still carries real weight. It's the burden of a nation's expectations, a fanbase multiplying by the millions, and a constant undercurrent of trolls and scrutiny.
On Groin, he borrows a line from bandmate Suga, the impulse to hit the gas precisely when everything feels like it's about to crash, and runs with it. The diplomacy he usually offers in interviews gets stripped away, replaced by blunt, angry honesty.
RM warned listeners before this album dropped: Play it in order. It's easy to see why. The record opens in a fog of conflicted self-doubt, where intrusive thoughts tend to win, before easing into brighter, more upbeat territory, songs like "LOST!" and "Heaven" that still carry melancholy underneath their surface.
"LOST!" is dense with layered meaning, paired with a music video that's spawned endless fan theories. RM sings, almost cheerfully, about being lost, about never having been to the club, a small, telling detail that hints at everything stardom quietly took from him before he ever got the chance to live it. And yet, despite that admission, he sounds closer to peace here than he has in a long time. Which raises the question the song never quite answers: what does peace even look like for someone like him?
A quiet one, Come Back To Me is RM finally making peace with his own journey, or getting as close to peace as he's likely to get. Where Indigo offered insight into who RM is and where he's headed, Right Place, Wrong Person shows the mess behind that clarity: The disorganised, spinning chaos of a mind still working things out. The thoughts circle, what could have been, what wasn't, before finally settling. What's left isn't a tidy resolution. It's more of Kim Nam-joon, in fragments.
ARMY's worry for RM has only deepened over the years, tracked in real time through his lyrics. His collaboration with Tablo, Stop The Rain, is a devastatingly candid look into depression, also softly touching on the so-called "27 Club, the artists who died tragically at that age. It's ridden in pain and melancholy, and yet, looks ahead.
Some of RM's most provocative work is pure, unbridled fury, Joke among the first. For much of his career, this is where his frustration, grief, and rage found an outlet. The anger and the fragility have always coexisted in his music, rarely one without the other. In this track, he spits venom at all those who try to pull him down.
He's relieved not to have to conform to the enormous expectations placed on him; he's also exhausted by them. He knows he could be the one holding everything together. He's just not sure he wants to be anymore.
The stadium always goes quiet when RM sings his verse. His voice softens, as the rap grows more deadly.
The wordplay itself is dense enough that fans have spent years picking it apart, with one widely-shared translation finding as many as six different layered meanings packed into the single syllable ddaeng' Part of what makes it so satisfying is that the word already carries built-in double duty in Korean, it's the buzzer-sound of getting an answer wrong on a quiz show, but it's also the 'freeze' call in a Korean children's game, and RM stacks these associations on top of each other rather than picking just one. So when he flips the word back onto the very critics who used it to dismiss him, he's reclaiming the sound of being told he's wrong and turning it into a scoreboard in his own favour.
The song itself grew out of BTS's fifth-anniversary Festa celebrations, a "charming diss track" aimed squarely at the years of skepticism and negativity the group had absorbed along the way, which is part of why RM's verse lands with such control.
The truth is, fame never really let up, a blessing that doubled as a curse. At times, the pressure flattened him and the group into something almost mechanical, a feeling RM addressed directly during BTS's emotional 2022 FESTA, when he spoke openly about needing a break.
Ddaeng, alongside Joke channels that same frustration and grief into something unearthly, and raw. But underneath the anger is something more specific: the cost of losing an actual adolescence to expectation and scrutiny, of everything, cameras, rehearsals, interviews — happening in place of an ordinary life.
Fans often recall a quiet moment during the making of Right Place, Wrong Person: bandmate Jimin watching RM and saying, Everyone's just waiting for you to be okay." It's a line that carries the weight of years, exactly what his members, and ARMY, have been hoping for as they've come to understand the man behind the music more fully.
In front of cameras, during interviews or Weverse Lives, RM is composed and poetic. He comforts. He sends love to ARMY. He promises to keep being their light, occasionally alluding to private struggles he says he can't fully put into words. Sometimes the sadness slips through anyway, like the time he described reading public criticism of BTS's military enlistment, day after day. Privacy, for him, is largely a thing of the past; his inner life is now material for public consumption.
The anger surfaces too, as it did at the Busan concert, though rarely in speech. It comes out in the songs instead.
We may never know the real Kim Nam-joon the way his members do. But across Mono, Indigo, and now Right Place, Wrong Person, he's given us something close: the distinct phases of a person growing up in public, learning acceptance, and, again and again, turning a broken heart into art.