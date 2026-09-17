Composer speaks out after being left out of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ 10-year celebration post
Dubai: Composer Amaal Mallik has responded strongly to social media users targeting his family amid an ongoing dispute over credits for the song Main Hoon Hero Tera.
In a post on X, Amaal said criticism of his work was one thing, but comments about his family would not be tolerated.
“Not a word about my family will be tolerated,” he wrote.
Amaal also explained how the song came together. He said his brother, singer Armaan Malik, recorded the original version, which was then presented to actor-producer Salman Khan and director Nikkhil Advani. According to Amaal, he composed the song, lyricist Kumaar wrote the lyrics, and Armaan sang the original version before Salman recorded his version.
Amaal also described his temperament by referencing two Bollywood stars.
“Music ka #SRK hoon main, magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan aur #SanjayDutt wala hai.” (I may be the SRK of music, but I have the anger of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.)
He said the contributions of the composer, lyricist and original singer were often overlooked when the song was celebrated.
Amaal added that he had never denied Salman Khan’s contribution to the song and acknowledged the actor’s face and voice in its popularity. However, he questioned why the work of those involved in creating the song was omitted from celebratory posts.
The composer also said he would publicly call out people who targeted his family.
“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family,” he wrote.
Amaal reiterated his support for his father, Daboo Malik, and other family members, saying he had stood by them and would continue to do so.
He also addressed his earlier public comments about his parents’ separation, saying the family had since resolved their differences.
The latest controversy followed a social media post by Salman Khan’s home production marking 10 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera. Amaal Mallik’s name was reportedly omitted from the post’s credits, prompting him to speak about his contribution to the song.
With inputs from IANS