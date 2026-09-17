GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Amaal Mallik hits back: ‘Music ka SRK hoon, gussa Salman Khan wala’

Composer speaks out after being left out of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’ 10-year celebration post

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Amaal Mallik: Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan waala hai
Amaal Mallik: Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan waala hai

Dubai: Composer Amaal Mallik has responded strongly to social media users targeting his family amid an ongoing dispute over credits for the song Main Hoon Hero Tera.

In a post on X, Amaal said criticism of his work was one thing, but comments about his family would not be tolerated.

“Not a word about my family will be tolerated,” he wrote.

Amaal also explained how the song came together. He said his brother, singer Armaan Malik, recorded the original version, which was then presented to actor-producer Salman Khan and director Nikkhil Advani. According to Amaal, he composed the song, lyricist Kumaar wrote the lyrics, and Armaan sang the original version before Salman recorded his version.

Amaal also described his temperament by referencing two Bollywood stars.

“Music ka #SRK hoon main, magar gussa mera #SalmanKhan aur #SanjayDutt wala hai.” (I may be the SRK of music, but I have the anger of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.)

He said the contributions of the composer, lyricist and original singer were often overlooked when the song was celebrated.

Amaal added that he had never denied Salman Khan’s contribution to the song and acknowledged the actor’s face and voice in its popularity. However, he questioned why the work of those involved in creating the song was omitted from celebratory posts.

The composer also said he would publicly call out people who targeted his family.

“I will expose each one of you here if I find you saying anything against my family,” he wrote.

Amaal reiterated his support for his father, Daboo Malik, and other family members, saying he had stood by them and would continue to do so.

He also addressed his earlier public comments about his parents’ separation, saying the family had since resolved their differences.

The latest controversy followed a social media post by Salman Khan’s home production marking 10 years of Main Hoon Hero Tera. Amaal Mallik’s name was reportedly omitted from the post’s credits, prompting him to speak about his contribution to the song.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh Khan in King.

Shah Rukh Khan addresses King trailer delay

3m read
Maharashtra courts proper forum in Vimal Elaichi surrogate ad dispute: Delhi HC

Bollywood stars face court setback over ad controversy

2m read
BTS RM turns 32 today.

BTS' RM turns 32: The many faces of Kim Nam-joon

6m read
Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan

'We had a scuffle': Subhash Ghai on Salman Khan fight

3m read