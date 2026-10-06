Salman Khan in Dubai: Fans pack Dubai World Trade Centre aisles for a glimpse of Bhai

Bollywood star Salman Khan captivates fans at Beautyworld Middle East event
Fans packed the aisles of Dubai World Trade Centre this afternoon as they waited for Bollywood star Salman Khan to appear at Beautyworld Dubai.
Khan is on call to promote a new range of fragrance called Kenz De Rassasi at Zabeel Hall. Their official Instagram listed the meet and greet for 1.30pm, while the official launch was scheduled for 2pm. But there was no sign of the actor even at 2.47pm, but his loyal fans didn't seem to mind.
Even as it neared 3pm, hundreds of people had crowded into the walkways around the launch area.
They stood shoulder to shoulder between the exhibition stands, filling the space from one row of booths to the next.
Many of those waiting wore Beautyworld visitor lanyards, and several held their phones up, ready to film the moment the actor arrived. Others craned their necks to see over the crowd towards the stage area.
The crowd stretched past neighbouring fragrance stands, including those of Armaf and Canéza, turning the busy exhibition floor into a waiting area for Bollywood fans.
Beautyworld Middle East is traditionally an industry event. Now in its 30th edition, the trade-only fair brings together more than 1,900 exhibitors, with over 70,000 industry professionals expected across its three days. It runs until October 8.
For one afternoon, though, much of the attention on the exhibition floor turned to a single booth.
Khan has a large fan base in the UAE, and his public appearances in the country regularly draw big crowds. Rasasi's announcement post for today's meet and greet received more than 5,000 likes within hours, with fans and local influencers commenting in excitement ahead of the event.