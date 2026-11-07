Kenz de Rasasi redefines the fragrance launch with Hawas FROST

Kenz de Rasasi sets new heights with fragrance debut and Dh260,000 donation
Four days after it set a Guinness World Records title in the Everest region of Nepal, the newest men's fragrance from Dubai's Kenz de Rasasi came home to the façade of the world's tallest building. The night closed with a donation of Dh260,000 to Dubai Cares, raised through the auction of the first bottle. Two extraordinary heights. One fragrance. One unforgettable launch.
At 9:50 pm on Friday 6 November, for one minute, the Burj Khalifa froze.
A one-minute animation on the façade of the tallest building on earth revealed Hawas FROST, the newest addition to Dubai fragrance house Kenz de Rasasi's Beyond Hawas collection, to the city, four days after its launch in the Everest region of Nepal, where it set the Guinness World Records title for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event.
Around 200 invited guests watched from Address Dubai Mall in Downtown Dubai, alongside the city. The animation showed the tower crystallizing from base to spire, followed by the Kenz de Rasasi mark, the bottle and the campaign line: “Nature built its highest peak. We built the next one.”
The evening, hosted by broadcaster Kris Fade, opened with a film on the Rasasi heritage, followed by welcomes from Ismail Anis, Vice Chairman of AAR Group and Co-founder of Kenz de Rasasi; Anis Abdul Razzak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group; and Ishaq Anis, Deputy Chairman of AAR Group and Co-founder of CANÉZA. The film of the launch in Nepal followed.
"We come from Dubai, where we learned to aim higher and do it faster. This is what it means to Dubai-it: Kenz de Rasasi launched just one month ago, and we are now Guinness World Records title holders for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event. This record belongs to Dubai as much as it belongs to us," said Ismail.
Moments after the reveal, Nima Tenji Sherpa, the 12-time Everest summiteer who carried the first bottle to the launch site on 2 November, brought Carry No. 001 through the guests to the stage.
Kanzy El Defrawy, Senior Guinness World Records Adjudicator, then presented the certificate on stage, formally recognising Kenz de Rasasi as the Guinness World Records title holder for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event, at 5,170 metres, above the 5,000-metre minimum required for the title.
"It was a privilege to verify this record in such a remarkable setting. Congratulations to Kenz de Rasasi, who are now Guinness World Records title holders for the highest altitude of a perfume product launch event. I am happy to announce that they are now Officially Amazing," said Kanzy El Defrawy.
"Nature built the highest peak. Dubai built the next one," said Mr. Anis. "Hawas FROST is the first fragrance to be launched at one and revealed on the other. We could have revealed it anywhere. Finishing it anywhere but here would have been finishing it halfway."
"My family built Rasasi in 1979 by refusing to import what everyone else imported," Anis continued. "Kenz de Rasasi is that same refusal, one generation on. Inspired by legacy, built for the future, and built so that the people watching tonight can own it."
The fragrance. Hawas FROST captures the air at altitude: thin, cold and clean, where a scent holds its breath and then opens. It begins with zesty lemon, crisp peppermint and juicy pear, lifted by fresh, spicy accords. At its heart, marine notes meet lily of the valley, lavandin, rose and cyclamen, before it settles into a warm base of amber, woods and musk.
With a fragrance oil concentration of around 30 to 35 per cent, it lasts more than ten hours. It is presented in a hand-polished flint glass bottle with a matte frost gradient, in an FSC-certified box and a fully recyclable sleeve. Hawas FROST will be available across the GCC, India, the UK, Europe, the USA, Latin America and Southeast Asia.
The donation. Carry No. 001, the only bottle of Hawas FROST to have made the journey from the Everest region to the Burj Khalifa, was auctioned to invited guests, with the proceeds going to Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organization dedicated to empowering youth and unlocking their potential. Anis presented a cheque of Dh260,000, reflecting the funds raised through the auction, to Dalal Al Sharhan, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Dubai Cares.
Funds will go towards supporting youth empowerment and development, equipping young people with the skills, opportunities and support they need to thrive.
"We are deeply grateful to Kenz de Rasasi for choosing to mark this extraordinary occasion with generosity and purpose. Partnerships like these demonstrate how moments of achievement can become opportunities to give back and contribute to lasting, positive change. This generosity will help young people realize their potential and open new pathways for their future," said Dalal Al Sharhan, Senior Manager, Partnerships at Dubai Cares.
"The bottle went up the mountain, came down to the tallest building on earth, and ends its journey supporting young people through Dubai Cares," said Anis. "That is the best journey a bottle has ever made. We started in a small shop in a Deira souk, so giving the next generation a start means a great deal to us."
The house. Kenz de Rasasi launched at Beautyworld Middle East on 6 October 2026 with eight collections. It is the modern evolution of Rasasi's 47-year heritage, reimagined for today's generation on a proposition of affordable luxury. Its Beyond Hawas collection reintroduces the house's established successes, from the globally recognised Hawas franchise, with a refreshed, modern identity.