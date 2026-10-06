The Bollywood star is chief guest at the Kenz de Rasasi launch at booth Z6-A12 from 1.30pm
Dubai: Bollywood star Salman Khan is in Dubai today for a fan meet and greet at Beautyworld Middle East, the region's largest beauty and fragrance trade fair.
The actor is chief guest at the official launch of Kenz de Rasasi, a new fragrance house from Dubai-based Rasasi Perfumes, at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Here's what you need to know if you're planning to go.
Rasasi's Instagram post lists the meet and greet at 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 6, at booth Z6-A12.
The official press release puts the start of the launch at 2pm at the same booth. If you want to see the actor, it's best to arrive well before 1.30pm.
The "Z6" in the booth number refers to Za'abeel Hall 6, one of the exhibition halls at Dubai World Trade Centre.
When: Tuesday, October 6, from 1.30pm (official launch from 2pm)
Where: Booth Z6-A12, Za'abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre
Price: Visitor registration required; see below
Khan will join Anis Abdul Razzak, owner of Rasasi Perfumes and chairman of AAR Group, to unveil Kenz de Rasasi.
The new brand is presenting eight fragrance collections at the fair, with bespoke bottle designs and packaging. It is aimed at a younger, international audience.
Rasasi has not shared details of how the meet and greet will work, such as whether there will be photos or autographs.
Beautyworld Middle East is a trade fair, aimed mainly at people working in the beauty, fragrance and wellness industries. Visitors need to register through the official Beautyworld Middle East website before going.
The fair runs from October 6 to 8, and is open from 10am to 6pm each day.
By Metro: Dubai World Trade Centre is on the Dubai Metro Red Line. Get off at World Trade Centre station and follow signs to the exhibition halls. The Metro is likely to be the easiest option on a busy show day.
By car: There is paid parking on site, but it fills up quickly during major exhibitions, so allow extra time. The venue is on Sheikh Zayed Road, next to the Za'abeel area.
By taxi: Taxis and ride-hailing services can drop you off directly at the exhibition entrances. Ask the driver for the Za'abeel Halls entrance to get closest to the booth.