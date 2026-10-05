Kenz de Rasasi targets $16 billion global fragrance opportunity

Born from Dubai's rich perfumery heritage, Kenz de Rasasi is setting its sights on the global luxury fragrance market, valued at $16 billion, with a vision to bring the artistry of Rasasi to a new generation of fragrance enthusiasts. Debuting at Beautyworld Middle East 2026, the new fragrance house aims to build on decades of perfumery expertise while creating a distinctive identity for consumers across international markets.

The name Kenz de Rasasi evokes The Treasures of Rasasi, capturing the essence of this vision. Drawing from Rasasi's heritage, the house revisits selected flagship creations, refining their original compositions and reimagining their presentation for today's discerning, younger consumers. The approach combines the richness of established fragrance craftsmanship with luxury, offering a new expression of heritage through carefully considered scents, design and storytelling.

Conceptualised by Anis Abdul Razzak, Owner of Rasasi Perfumes and Chairman of AAR Group, Kenz de Rasasi reflects a belief that heritage should continue to evolve. Kenz de Rasasi brings together the treasures we have built over generations and gives them a new identity. “We wanted to preserve the soul of these creations while introducing them to a generation that appreciates authentic quality, individuality and thoughtful design,” said Anis. “At its heart, the house is about carrying forward what we have built while embracing what lies ahead: inspired by legacy, built for the future.”