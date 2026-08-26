Asha Bhosle's final film song will release on what would have been her 93rd birthday

Recorded at 90 Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan marks the singer's final film recording
Dubai: Asha Bhosle's voice will be heard on the big screen one final time, and it arrives on the day she was born.
The last film song recorded by the late legendary playback singer will feature in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the track releases on 8 September, which would have been Bhosle's 93rd birthday.
Bhosle laid down the song in late 2023, when she was over 90 years old, and by all accounts lost none of the magic that defined a career spanning more than seven decades. She recorded over 12,000 songs across 20 languages in her lifetime, a body of work recognised in the Guinness Book of World Records.
She passed away in April this year after a prolonged illness, making this her final feature film recording as a playback singer.
For lead actor Anshuman Jha, having Bhosle's voice in his film carries a weight that goes well beyond a marquee name.
"Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying 'I love you' to your father, something I never got the chance to do," he said. "To have Asha Ji's voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist."
He described being in the studio with her as pure joy and contentment. "I only wish she were here in person to celebrate this moment with us. But I know she is always with us, in spirit, in her music, and in every life her voice continues to touch."
Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari is a father-son relationship drama-comedy.
Vyas said the choice of release date was deliberate. "Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji's timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched."
Bhosle, born on 8 September 1933 in Sangli, Maharashtra, remained devoted to her craft to the very end, once describing music as "equivalent to breathing" and maintaining daily riyaaz regardless of her age.
The song releases on 8 September.