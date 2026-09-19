5 K-Dramas with romance and no love triangles (let people be happy): From Encounter to Doom at Your Service

Clean romances only: K-dramas that skip the second-lead heartbreak
K-Drama romances often comes with a tax. You fall for the couple, and then, right on schedule, a second lead shows up, or a childhood friend resurfaces, or an ex refuses to stay in the past, and suddenly half the season is spent on manufactured jealousy instead of the actual relationship you signed up for. It's a formula so common it barely registers as a choice anymore.
But it is a choice, and some dramas opt out of it entirely. These five let two people fall for each other without anyone else circling the relationship, without a rival lurking in the wings, without a season's worth of misunderstandings engineered by a third party. The stakes come from somewhere else: class gaps, grief, guardedness, circumstance, the sheer difficulty of two people finding each other at the right or wrong time. Turns out that's more than enough to build real tension on.
So if you're in the mood for romance but tired of watching couples get sabotaged by a plot device, here are five that trust the relationship itself to carry the weight.
This drama specialises in a rather whimsical ache: The ache of two people who can't fall for each other, doing it anyway, and occasionally, paying the price for it.
Song Hye-kyo plays Cha Soo-hyun, a hotel CEO carrying the weight of a cold divorce and a life built around composure. Park Bo-gum plays Kim Jin-hyuk, a free-spirited younger man who has never had money or status and has never needed them to feel whole. They meet by accident in Cuba, of all places, spend an evening together, part ways, only to realise that they meet again in Korea as Jin-Hyuk lands a new job at Soo-hyun's hotel.
Soo-hyun's ex-husband exists in the story, but he's not a rival as he is a wound from her past Jin-hyuk never has to fight for her against anyone. Soo-hyun and Jin-Hyuk have to fight against the former's guardedness, the class divide, the fear that this kind of tenderness doesn't survive contact with real life.
Park Bo-gum brings an open, unguarded warmth to Jin-hyuk that never tips into naivety, and Song Hye-kyo plays Soo-hyun's restraint so precisely that when it finally cracks, it lands, brutally.
So, if you're looking for a show without love triangles, this is a good place to start.
There's no time for love triangles, the world is ending.
Tak Dong-kyung has a brain tumour and, out of sheer exhaustion with life, wishes for the world's destruction. Myul-mang answers her request— Doom itself, wearing Seo In-guk's face, offering her 100 days together before either she dies or the apocalypse arrives, whichever comes first. It's a strange premise, and yet, a very watchable one.
There's no rival vying for Dong-kyung's heart, no jealous ex circling. The tension is existential rather than romantic: a being whose nature is ending things falling for a woman who is, herself, running out of time.
Park Bo-young plays Dong-kyung's weariness and reawakening warmth with her usual effortlessness, and Seo In-guk brings a melancholy stillness to Myul-mang that makes his slow thaw genuinely moving. The show is a mix of dark fantasy, workplace comedy, and real sorrow without ever needing a third party to manufacture stakes.
Lee Yeo-reum, burned out and grieving after losing her mother and getting dumped, quits her Seoul life and moves to the sleepy seaside village of Angok to do essentially nothing for a year. There she meets An Dae-beom, a librarian with his own buried pas.
It's slow comfort. You don't witness dramatic love confessions and the pay stays unhurried, and yet, by the end, but by the end there's no doubt something solid has grown between them. It's just two, guarded, tired people healing in parallel before healing together. There's a minor second-lead character with a passing romantic moment elsewhere, but it never develops into real triangle tension around the two leads.
Yoon Sae-bom, a member of a special police squad, and Jung Yi-hyun, a detective who has held feelings for her since high school, enter a fake marriage just to secure a coveted apartment in a new high-rise. Almost immediately, a mysterious infectious disease breaks out in the building, sealing the residents inside together as things spiral into chaos and violence.
A relationship that it's built on years of history rather than sudden spark — he's loved her a long time, she comes to see him differently under pressure, and the show never manufactures a rival to complicate that. It's steady and unforced against a backdrop that is anything but.
It's brutal television, closer to survival horror with a slow-burn emotional core than a conventional romance. But if you want a couple whose bond only gets tested by the world falling apart around them, and never by a third person, it delivers that cleanly.
Ah, the K-Drama that spawned a million wounds with its ending.
Set in the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, this follows Na Hee-do, a fencer whose dreams get derailed when her school's team is disbanded, and Baek Yi-jin, a young man whose family lost everything in the crisis and who's rebuilding his life from scratch. They meet as teenagers and grow together into adulthood, with the story spanning years.
There is no love triangle and though, there could have been, Hee-do's fencing rival, Ko Yu-rim, is also close to Yi-jin, but the show deliberately subverts that. Rather than jealousy or competition between Hee-do and Yu-rim over him, their rivalry on the fencing strip grows into real friendship, and Yu-rim's bond with Yi-jin develops into something more like a sibling relationship than romantic rivalry. No one is ever really fighting over anyone.
Life plays the third wheel in this story. Yi-jin leaves to pursue journalism in America while Hee-do stays in Korea to compete in the Olympics, and their paths diverge.
The show is gorgeous on first love, the ache of growing in different directions, and the particular texture of the late '90s/early 2000s in Korea — but the ending is bittersweet, not a happy resolution, so go in prepared for that.