5 K-Dramas with romance and no love triangles (let people be happy): From Encounter to Doom at Your Service

But it is a choice, and some dramas opt out of it entirely. These five let two people fall for each other without anyone else circling the relationship, without a rival lurking in the wings, without a season's worth of misunderstandings engineered by a third party. The stakes come from somewhere else: class gaps, grief, guardedness, circumstance, the sheer difficulty of two people finding each other at the right or wrong time. Turns out that's more than enough to build real tension on.