5 K-Dramas where feisty Eommas (mums) and batty Ajummas ruled the roost: Boys over Flowers to Reply 1988

This one is basically a tiger-mom cinematic universe. Jang Seo-jin (Jang Young-nam) is a lawyer who steamrolls her son Seon-jae into the sciences against his will, and by several accounts turns out to be genuinely one of the darker mother figures in the show, not just pushy-for-comedy. Jo Soo-hee (Kim Sun-young) is the 'fierce mother' obsessed with getting her daughter into medical school, an influential parent-figure nicknamed "Soo-ah Imdang" within the private-education world, which tells you everything about how seriously she takes this. And there's Lee Mi-ok, another mother in the same apartment building, and social circle competing in the same academic arms race, and you've got an entire ecosystem of women whose personalities have been fully overtaken by their kids' test scores, with Haeng-seon herself standing as the warm, grounded counterpoint to all of it.