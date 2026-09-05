5 K-Dramas where feisty Eommas (mums) and batty Ajummas ruled the roost: Boys over Flowers to Reply 1988

From chaebol mansions to semi-basements, K-drama mums run the whole show
You can spot an eomma or ajumma in a K-drama from a mile away. She may be fussing over food, dispensing unsolicited advice, meddling in her children’s love lives or running the neighbourhood gossip network. Or, in the olden days, they were downright evil (yes, hand me my evil Chaebol eomma, I miss them)
Nevertheless, these women are just that good. They can walk into a scene for five minutes and somehow become the character you remember all too well. They're wonderfully bonkers too. K-drama’s eommas and ajummas have perfected the art of stealing a scene without even trying.
From Boys Over Flowers to Reply 1988, here are five K-dramas where the feisty mums and batty ajummas ruled the roost — and made the shows all the more fun to watch.
Two brilliant Eommas, two completely different reigns of terror. Kang Hee-soo set the standard of evil chaebol eommas: Kidnapping her son's lover, like it's is just a Tuesday and staged breakups are basically her love language, and her own husband got benched from his own marriage the second he became inconvenient to her master plan. And through it all, she has this rather benign smile, as she just goes around threatening...well, everyone.
Meanwhile Jan-di's mom is out here running a dry cleaners and feeding an entire squad of emotionally stunted rich children like it's nothing, no royal decree required.
One eomma is out here orchestrating international incidents; the other is out here making sure everyone's had lunch. Somehow they're both operating at the exact same power level, just in wildly different currencies, and honestly, that's the real "rich vs. poor" divide this show should've leaned into.
Eommas for the win!
The real story here belongs to two mothers who barely register on a first watch. Han Ki-ae (Kim Sung-ryung) is Kim Tan's actual birth mother, she was his father's mistress, and when the father's real wife found out, she didn't just get angry, she got creative: She moved Ki-ae into the family home and registered Tan under her own name, so the public thinks she is the doting mom who had a late-in-life miracle baby. Ki-ae spends years living down the hall from her own son, unable to claim him, essentially a hostage dressed up as a houseguest. Meanwhile Park Hee-nam (Kim Mi-kyung), the mute live-in housekeeper and mother of the female lead, says nothing all series and somehow out-communicates every scheming adult in the mansion.
The real ensemble bosses are the three grandmothers who run Gongjin like their own personal fiefdom: Kim Gam-ri, the acknowledged leader and the closest thing town handyman Du-sik has to a grandmother of his own, flanked by Lee Mat-yi and Park Sook-ja, a trio who weigh in on everyone's love life, business decisions, and general choices whether asked or not. And there's Yeo Hwa-jung, the sharp-tongued café-and-restaurant owner who also happens to be Hye-jin's landlord and the neighborhood's district leader, and you've got a squad of women who could carry an entire spinoff on nothing but seafood, caffeine, and other people's business.
Jeon Do-yeon plays Nam Haeng-seon, a former national handball player now runs a side-dish shop and raised her niece Hae-e after being abandoned by her own siste. the show revolves around Korea's brutal private-tutoring and college-entrance-exam culture.
This one is basically a tiger-mom cinematic universe. Jang Seo-jin (Jang Young-nam) is a lawyer who steamrolls her son Seon-jae into the sciences against his will, and by several accounts turns out to be genuinely one of the darker mother figures in the show, not just pushy-for-comedy. Jo Soo-hee (Kim Sun-young) is the 'fierce mother' obsessed with getting her daughter into medical school, an influential parent-figure nicknamed "Soo-ah Imdang" within the private-education world, which tells you everything about how seriously she takes this. And there's Lee Mi-ok, another mother in the same apartment building, and social circle competing in the same academic arms race, and you've got an entire ecosystem of women whose personalities have been fully overtaken by their kids' test scores, with Haeng-seon herself standing as the warm, grounded counterpoint to all of it.
The gold standard of eommas! Hello to, Ra Mi-ran, Lee Il-hwa, and Kim Sun-young, whose friendship and everyday gatherings are the heart of the neighbourhood. Each mother has something new to offer: Mi-ran, the newly wealthy “Cheetah Ajumma,” uses her blunt humor and generosity to look after her family and neighbors; Il-hwa, struggling with finances in her semi-basement home, cooks feast-sized portions to show her affection and fiercely defends her activist daughter Bo-ra from being arrested; and Sun-young, a widowed single mother raising Sun-woo and Jin-joo amid financial hardship, wades through life. There's food, love, gossip, and grief, but these women get by with a little help from their friends.
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